Constitution feminist document: CJI

Satya Prakash
New Delhi, December 3
Describing the Constitution as a feminist document which gave right to vote to women, the poor and marginalised sections ahead of many western democracies, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has said it’s truly a product of Indian imagination.
“The introduction of Universal Adult Franchise was a revolutionary act at a time when such a right had only recently been extended to women, people of colour and the working class in supposedly ‘mature’ western democracies. In this sense, our Constitution was a feminist document,” the CJI said.
Speaking at the 8th Dr LM Singhvi Memorial Lecture on ‘Universal Adult Franchise: Translating India’s Political Transformation into a Social Transformation’, Justice Chandrachud said it was a break from the colonial and pre-colonial legacy and the boldest move adopted by the Constitution.
“The elite’s perception that only educated or few individuals should have the right to vote shows contempt and distrust towards democracy,” the CJI added.
