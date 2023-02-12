Constitution home-grown product of self-governance, some cynical: CJI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 11

Even though some are cynical about its success, the Constitution is a remarkable home-grown product of self-governance and independence, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said today.

“The success of our Constitution is generally viewed from two opposite ends of the spectrum. Some people speak of our Constitution in entirely adulatory terms while others are cynical of its success. The reality is neither here nor there,” the CJI said.

Inequality persists But much work remains to be accomplished till we rest. The deep-rooted inequality, which fractured our society at the time of Independence, persists even today. —DY Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India

Addressing the first convocation ceremony of the Maharashtra National Law University in Nagpur, the CJI said India’s colonial masters “did not bestow the Constitution on us, which was nothing short of remarkable”. If young law students and graduates were guided by constitutional values, then they would not fail, he said. Referring to the Preamble, he said it was a short but weighty part of the Constitution, which stated “We the people of India give to ourselves this Constitution”. “This is immeasurably significant because it marks the transition of the people of India from the status of subjects to the status of citizens. The colonial masters did not bestow the Constitution upon us as an act of grace. Ours (Constitution) is a document that is home-grown… a product of self-governance, dignity and independence,” he said.

Noting that the Constitution had made tremendous strides towards a more just and democratic society, he said, “But much work remains to be accomplished till we rest. The deep-rooted inequality, which fractured our society at the time of Independence, persists even today. The best and surest way to make this inequality a distant dream of the past is to inculcate the spirit of constitutionalism in our society.”

To ensure everyone was a citizen of substance in the truest sense, there had to be fulfilment of the promise in the Preamble that “we will secure social, economic, and political justice for all”, the CJI said.

Talking about difficulties faced by Dr BR Ambedkar, Justice Chandrachud said Indians were indebted to him for many of the constitutional rights and remedies that were taken for granted today. “The decks were stacked against him because of a society diseased with caste and yet he persisted and went on to become one of the most towering personalities in the history of our country, probably the world,” the CJI said of Dr Ambedkar.

‘Several rights, remedies taken for granted’

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said Indians were indebted to Dr BR Ambedkar, though many of the constitutional rights and remedies were taken for granted today

(With PTI inputs)