Consumer panels told to expedite cases

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 20

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) has written to registrars and presidents of national, state and district commissions not to grant adjournment for over a month to ensure adhering to the timelines provided under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

In case of any delay in resolving complaints beyond two months due to adjournment requests, the commission may consider imposing costs on parties, DoCA Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said, emphasising on inexpensive, hassle-free and speedy justice to the consumers.

The letter states that frequent and long adjournments not only deny a consumer his right to be heard and seek redressal, but also take away the spirit of enactment that the legislature intended. Therefore, the consumer commissions are requested to ensure that in no circumstance adjournment is made for a long period. In case of more than two requests for adjournments by the parties, the commissions may, as a measure of deterrence, impose costs on them.