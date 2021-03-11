Consumers compelled to buy coal at high prices to keep plants running: CCAI

The average bid price of coal in a recently conducted spot e-auction by MCL (Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd) rose as high as 800 per cent above the notified price

Consumers compelled to buy coal at high prices to keep plants running: CCAI

Photo for representational purpose only.

PTI

New Delhi, May 24

Expressing concerns over consumers being compelled to buy coal at high prices just to keep their plants running, Coal Consumers’ Association of India (CCAI) has sought the government’s intervention to provide ailing industries a new lease of life.

The statement comes amid certain parts of the country witnessing power outrages in the wake of fuel shortages.

“The average bid price of coal in a recently conducted spot e-auction by MCL (Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd) rose as high as 800 per cent above the notified price.

“It is evident that some of MCL’s valuable customers are compelled to procure coal as such abysmally high premiums only for sustenance of their respective plants while many industries had to take a decision to be out of league in this auction due to soaring bid prices,” CCAI said in a recent letter to coal minister Pralhad Joshi.

MCL is a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd.

While the allocated quantity as per the fuel supply pact is not being supplied to the industries, the coal companies are successfully conducting spot e-auctions where the spot prices have scaled up to unprecedented high levels since March, making it unviable for many non-regulated sector (NRS) consumers to book their required quantity, the CCAI said.

The country’s industrial sector is going through a serious crisis due to lack of coal supply especially via rail mode since last September. This crisis has further aggravated over the last few months.

The subsidiaries of CIL “are allocating coal to the NRS consumers at trigger level (75 per cent of the monthly scheduled quantity (MSQ)) under Fuel Supply Agreement (FSA) from February 2022... under the current circumstances, restricted supply is causing an even greater coal crisis for the industries leading to production cuts and imminent closure of plants,” the letter said.

“Under the ongoing coal supply crunch for the NRS which has triggered imbalance and poor coal materialisation in the sub-sectors, it is requested that inter plant transfer of coal within the same group company that have multiple plants with separate linkage could kindly be considered,” it said.

This may facilitate plants with extremely critical coal stock to sustain themselves by obtaining some quantities from other plants with better coal stock within the same group.

#ccai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab health minister Vijay Singla sacked, arrested over corruption charges

2
Punjab

Before sacking Punjab Health Minister, Bhagwant Mann calls him to his residence and plays recording on demand for 'shukrana'

3
Punjab

Low-fat, high-fibre diet suggested for Navjot Singh Sidhu

4
Punjab

Give up possession of Panchayat land by June 30, Punjab Govt tells squatters

5
Punjab

AAP Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment for assault, granted bail

6
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked following landslide near Pandoh

7
Chandigarh

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

8
Punjab

Despite crunch, medical specialists doing administrative work in Punjab

9
J & K

J-K militants threaten Amarnath Yatra

10
Trending

Aamir Khan challenges Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan, can't wait to prove his prowess as a cricketer… watch video

Don't Miss

View All
This thief had a dress code for his 'job'
Nation

This thief had a dress code for his 'job'

From Amritsar to Cannes...
Amritsar

From Amritsar to Cannes...

Will Sidhu make another comeback?
Amritsar

Will Navjot Singh Sidhu make another comeback?

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears
Chandigarh

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

Manali-Baralacha deluxe buses for tourists a hit
Himachal

Manali-Baralacha deluxe buses for tourists a hit

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies
Jalandhar

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Top News

Punjab health minister sacked over corruption charges

Punjab health minister Vijay Singla sacked, arrested over corruption charges

Singla was allegedly taking 1 pc commission on all tenders f...

Before sacking Punjab Health Minister, Bhagwant Mann calls him to his residence and plays recording on demand for 'shukrana'

Before sacking Punjab Health Minister, Bhagwant Mann calls him to his residence and plays recording on demand for 'shukrana'

Singla reportedly told the person that he should give the co...

India-US strategic partnership is a partnership of trust in true sense: PM Modi during talks with President Biden in Tokyo

India, US to expand defence ties in cyber, space domains; New Delhi to join West-led Bahrain-based naval force

Committed to making India-US ties the closest on the planet:...

Quad to spend over $ 50 billion on infrastructure in Indo-Pacific in five years

Quad to spend over $50billion on infrastructure in Indo-Pacific in 5 years

“Quad is a force for good, committed to bringing tangible be...

Panel to probe 'wrong death declaration' of newborn in J&K’s Banihal

Newborn dug out of grave found alive in J&K's Banihal; probe ordered

4-member panel to probe complaint against Banihal Community ...

Cities

View All

No equipment, trained staff to handle fires at PSPCL offices

No equipment, trained staff to handle fires at PSPCL offices in Amritsar

Electronics goods gutted in fire in Amritsar

Will Navjot Singh Sidhu make another comeback?

Clouds bring respite from scorching heat

From Amritsar to Cannes...

Arrest warrant for Maur ex-SHO

2017 blast case: Arrest warrant for Maur ex-SHO

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

Rain cools Chandigarh, mercury plummets

Mohali areas go without power

Consider Panjab University's conversion into Central varsity: HC

Mohali: Rs 18-lakh bank theft case cracked, two in police net

Tajinder Bagga case: HC asks Delhi Police to respond to Punjab Police's plea to quash abduction FIR

Tajinder Bagga case: HC asks Delhi Police to respond to Punjab Police's plea to quash abduction FIR

Qutub Minar is not a place of worship: ASI opposes plea seeking restoration of Hindu, Jain deities inside complex

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Delhi triple suicide: Police say women may have watched YouTube videos on ending life

Scrapyards? Seized vehicles pile up at police stations in Jalandhar district

Scrapyards? Seized vehicles pile up at police stations in Jalandhar district

Drug racket: Five more Punjab Police Academy cops in police net

Borewell death: No lessons learnt from 2019 Sangrur incident

Under-construction wall of a house collapses in Jalandhar Cantt, two dead

Jalandhar: 27-yr-old dies of drug overdose

Motorists suffer as water floods underpasses after rain in city

Motorists suffer as water floods underpasses after rain in Ludhiana city

Miscreants rough up Ludhiana cop, take away private vehicle

2 booked for assault, firing into air in Ludhiana

Sewer connections of two dyeing units snapped in Ludhiana

Gang of looters busted, nine nabbed in Ludhiana

AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment for assault, granted bail

AAP Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment for assault, granted bail

Gusty winds, rain bring down mercury in Patiala

Patiala district team visits Indore for tips on solid waste management

Anomalies in private colleges: Punjabi University, Patiala, examining reports, role of screening committees

Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind meets Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit