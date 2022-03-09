Contempt case against Vijay Mallya: Supreme Court defers hearing to March 10

New Delhi, March 9
The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred by a day the hearing with regard to the appearance of businessman Vijay Mallya to decide the quantum of sentence to be awarded to the fugitive for contempt of court.
Mallya, an accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his now defunct Kingfisher Airlines, has been in the UK since March 2016. He is on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard in April 2017. He has already been found guilty of contempt of court.
A Bench led by Justice UU Lalit, posted the matter for hearing at 2 pm on March 10 after senior advocate and amicus curiae Jaideep Gupta sought adjournment, saying he would be busy in another case.
On February 10, the Bench had given the fugitive businessman the last opportunity to appear before it—either personally or through his lawyer—and posted it for hearing on March 9.
Gupta had earlier said the court has found the contemnor guilty of contempt of court, and punishment has to be imposed.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had submitted that the court has inherent jurisdiction in contempt cases and that it has given enough opportunity to Mallya, who has chosen not to appear so far.
Noting that it can’t wait any longer for Mallya’s extradition from the UK, the Supreme Court had on November 30, 2021 decided to go ahead with the proceedings to decide the quantum of sentence to be awarded to him for contempt of court.
“We cannot wait anymore now. Proceedings for extradition have attained finality and the respondent no. 3 (Mallya) has exhausted all avenues of appeal in the United Kingdom…The matter (sentencing in contempt case) shall be dealt with finally on January 18, 2022,” the Bench had said and appointed senior advocate Jaideep Gupta as an amicus curiae to assist it in the case.
The top court had earlier dismissed his plea seeking review of the 2017 verdict which held him guilty of contempt for transferring USD 40 million to his children in violation of court orders. On August 31 last year, the top court had directed Mallya to appear before it on October 5, 2020.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab gears up for counting of votes on Thursday
Various exit polls have predicted that AAP will form the nex...
Upper age limit removed for NEET-UG
National Medical Commission makes the announcement through a...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukraine warns of radiation risk after power cut at occupied Chernobyl plant
IAEA claims remote data transmission from safeguards monitor...
Russia-Ukraine War: McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia
The Chicago-based burger giant says it will temporarily clos...
Uttar Pradesh EVM row: Three officials removed from poll duty
EC directions came a day after Samajwadi Party alleged that ...