Contractor ends life in Karnataka, holds minister responsible for extreme step

Belagavi, (Karnataka) April 12

A contractor ended his life on Tuesday and held Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K Eshwarappa responsible for the extreme step in the suicide note.

Also a BJP activist, Santhosh K Patil had WhatsApped suicide note to media persons claiming that Minister Eshwarappa is directly responsible for his death and he should be punished.

“I have made this decision after relegating all my dreams to the corner. My wife and child should be supported by the Prime Minister, the chief minister as well as our Lingayat leader B.S. Yediyurappa. My million thanks to media friends,” his message read.

He further stated that his friends have got nothing to do with his death.

“I have brought them for a tour and they have no connection,” his message said.

Santhosh Patil had ended his life by consuming poison in a lodge at Udupi.

Patil was a resident of Badasa village in Belagavi district. He had settled in Belagavi city and worked as a contractor. He is survived by wife and a one-and-half-year-old child.

Reacting to the incident, Minister Eshwarappa clarified that there is no question of submitting resignation.

“I don’t know who Santosh Patil is. I have asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to conduct an inquiry into the incident,” Eshwarappa said.

Meanwhile, Santhosh Patil’s brother Prashanth Patil has held the ruling BJP government responsible for the death of his brother. “The state government has killed my brother,” he alleged.

Union Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Giriraj Singh had earlier sought clarification from Eshwarappa on allegations made by Patil.

Patil had alleged that he was allotted Rs 4 crore work and even after completing it, funds were not released. He further stated that Eshwarappa’s aide has been asking for a 40 per cent cut. Patil had also given interviews to the national media accusing Eshwarappa of corruption.

Additional Chief Secretary of the RDPR department L.K. Ateeq had sent a clarification stating clearly that neither sanction order nor administrative approval is given for any such works mentioned by Patil. The road works said to be undertaken by applicant Patil have not been implemented through the government. Hence, raising any funds for the said project does not arise, Eshwarappa stated earlier.

Minister Eshwarappa had stated that there is a conspiracy behind it. “I will tell the Congress leaders who are questioning on the issue, that the work order has not been issued and there is no question of releasing grants,” Eshwarappa maintained.

IANS