 Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified for such work: Prosecution tells court : The Tribune India

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified for such work: Prosecution tells court

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified for such work: Prosecution tells court

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi at the site to take stock of the situation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed on Sunday evening, in Morbi district, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. PTI



PTI

Morbi, November 2

The contractors who carried out repairs of the ill-fated suspension bridge at Morbi in Gujarat were not qualified to carry out such jobs, the prosecution told a court here.

While the bridge flooring was replaced, its cable was not replaced and it could not take the weight of the changed flooring, the prosecution, citing a forensic report, told the magistrate's court on Tuesday.

The collapse of the bridge on Sunday evening claimed 135 lives.

Chief Judicial Magistrate M J Khan remanded four of the arrested accused -- two managers of the OREVA Group and two sub-contractors who had repaired the bridge -- in police custody till Saturday.

The court remanded five other arrested men, including security guards and ticket booking clerks, in judicial custody as police did not seek their custody, prosecutor H S Panchal said.

Police had on Monday booked nine persons under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

The four accused remanded in police custody were OREVA managers Dipak Parekh and Dinesh Dave, and repairing contractors Prakash Parmar and Devang Parmar, hired by the OREVA Group.

Citing a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, Panchal told the court that forensic experts believed the main cable of the bridge snapped because of the weight of the new flooring.

"Though the FSL report was presented in a sealed cover, it was mentioned during the remand plea that cables of the bridge were not replaced during the renovation and only flooring was changed...the weight of the bridge increased due to the four-layered aluminium sheets for the flooring and the cable snapped due to that weight," Panchal told reporters.

The court was also informed that both the repairing contractors were "not qualified" to carry out such a work.

"Despite that, these contractors were given the bridge repair work in 2007 and then in 2022. So the accused's custody was needed to find out what was the reason for choosing them and at whose instance they were chosen," the prosecutor said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Jalandhar

Five associated with Lakhbir Singh Landa gang arrested after 7-hour search operation in Jalandhar village

2
Entertainment

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury on US tour, postpones San Francisco, Los Angeles concerts

3
Ludhiana

Many faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory; NDRF team reaches spot

4
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court to have record 13 women judges

5
Entertainment

Actor Rambha, her kids get injured in car accident in Canada; wishes pour in after she posts pictures of mishap

6
World

Report claims Canada exploiting Indian students for ‘cheap labour’

7
Nation

Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi inspects mishap site; speaks to survivors, officials

8
Entertainment

Migos rapper Takeoff, 28, shot dead in Houston while playing dice with his uncle

9
Trending

Video: Priyanka Chopra returns to India after 3 years, gets mobbed as she lands at Mumbai airport

10
Trending

Watch: Pakistan teacher marries student 32-year younger to him after initially rejecting her proposal

Don't Miss

View All
Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada
Patiala

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience ‘made him feel very paranoid about his privacy’
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
World

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscription fee

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali
Chandigarh

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note
Trending

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Top News

Delhi morning air remains 'very poor', NCR borders on 'severe'

Delhi morning air remains 'very poor', NCR borders on 'severe'

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified for such work: Prosecution tells court

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified for such work: Prosecution tells court

Fair market access only way forward: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at SCO meet

Fair market access only way forward: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at SCO meet

Says better connectivity in region need of hour

At Rs 1.52L crore, October GST kitty 2nd-highest ever

At Rs 1.52L crore, October GST kitty 2nd-highest ever

Barring Delhi & J&K, north Indian states see uptick

Salujas conned banks to turn small family biz into big empire

Salujas conned banks to turn small family business into big empire

Ludhiana's Neeraj Saluja was nabbed on Oct 28 for Rs 1,531-c...


Cities

View All

50-year-old man shot dead by elder brother, nephews

Couple's blind murder case solved, 5 held

Over 2 months on, no breakthrough yet

Potholed link roads cry for repair

Microforest inaugurated at border village

Bathinda, Mansa record fewer cases

Bathinda, Mansa record fewer farm fire cases

Centre pulls plug on smart meter project in Chandigarh

Centre pulls plug on smart meter project in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC gets cracking, starts removing overhead cables as deadline ends

EWS admissions in Chandigarh schools set to go online from Dec 19

French experts to help restore, protect heritage

Chandigarh gets air link with Indore

Delhi morning air remains 'very poor', NCR borders on 'severe'

Delhi morning air remains 'very poor', NCR borders on 'severe'

Air quality ‘very poor’ in Delhi

Fire at Narela slipper factory claims 2 lives

Free yoga classes to continue: Delhi CM

Couple, domestic help found murdered in Delhi; 2 arrested

Phagwara gets mother & child care hospital

Phagwara gets mother & child care hospital

Audio of ‘money for surgery’ goes viral, doctor suspended

Act against illegally constructed structures, Jalandhar MC officials directed

F&CC meet on November 4

Park at Guru Nanakpura in bad shape; residents rue Jalandhar MC apathy

3 booked for blackmailing spa owner, 2 in police net

3 booked for blackmailing spa owner, 2 in police net

Salujas conned banks to turn small family business into big empire

Robbers blind fuel station staff with chilli powder, flee with Rs 7L

Feroze Gandhi Market traders, staff slam hike in parking rates

Ludhiana's winter wear industry feels the chill

Only those well versed in Punjabi eligible for govt jobs: Minister

Only those well versed in Punjabi eligible for govt jobs: Minister

Principal Secretary visits grain market, finds discrepancies

PLW cleanliness drive at offices, workshops

No one eligible to head Language Department of Punjab: Hayer

Patiala: Water samples of six health centres fail test