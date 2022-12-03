 Controversial godman ‘Computer Baba’ takes part in Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP, interacts with Rahul Gandhi; BJP targets Congress : The Tribune India

Controversial godman ‘Computer Baba’ takes part in Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP, interacts with Rahul Gandhi; BJP targets Congress

Tyagi was booked and arrested in 2020 for allegedly manhandling a panchayat staffer before the demolition of alleged illegal construction at his ashram near Indore

Controversial godman ‘Computer Baba’ takes part in Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP, interacts with Rahul Gandhi; BJP targets Congress

Computer Baba (middle) with Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh during Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP. Pic credit- Twitter/@computerbaba3



PTI

Agar Malwa (MP), December 3

Controversial self-styled godman Namdeo Das Tyagi aka ‘Computer Baba’ on Saturday took part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, with the ruling BJP wondering how an accused person like him who was arrested in an encroachment case in the past could walk with Rahul Gandhi.

Tyagi was booked and arrested in 2020 for allegedly manhandling a panchayat staffer before the demolition of alleged illegal construction at his ashram near Indore.

Tyagi joined Gandhi in the yatra at Mahudiya village in Agar Malwa district in the morning. He was seen interacting with Gandhi and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh, and walked with them for a few minutes.

BJP leader Narendra Saluja, who recently quit the Congress and joined the saffron party, said, “After Kanhaiya Kumar and actor Swara Bhasker, now Computer Baba...? What kind of Jodo Yatra is it?” He alleged that ‘Computer Baba’ is an accused in cases related to encroaching government land and others, and was in jail on these charges.

“How can a person like him match steps with Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra?” he asked.

Responding to BJP’s criticism, former Congress minister Rajkumar Patel said that several seers and religious leaders were becoming part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Everyone is welcome to join the yatra as it is in the interest of the country,” he said.

On BJP targeting the Congress over Computer Baba’s participation in the foot march despite facing cases, he said, “It has nothing to do with the yatra. They (BJP) are free to probe allegations and nobody has stopped them from doing so.” The case against Tyagi had been registered in November 2020 for allegedly manhandling a panchayat staffer. The authorities had then claimed that they had freed 40,000 sq ft of land worth Rs 13 crore from alleged encroachment by Tyagi. His ashram, constructed illegally on government land at Jamboodi Hapsi village, was demolished by the district administration, they had said.

Tyagi was accorded a Minister of State (MoS) status in 2018 by the then Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government. He was appointed as the chairman of a river conservation trust. However, his bonhomie with the BJP ended after he raised the issue of illegal mining going on in the Narmada river and also demanded a helicopter to survey the river. In the last Assembly election, he had worked for the Congress.

#BJP #Congress #Malwa #Rahul Gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

2
Diaspora

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

3
Science Technology

iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite rescues US man

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Kingpin Goldy Brar nabbed in California

5
Trending

Viral video: Youth seeks groom’s consent to eat food after gatecrashing his wedding party, latter’s reaction is winning hearts

6
Nation

‘24-carat traitor’: People like Sibal could be taken back, not Jyotiraditya Scindia, says Congress

7
Nation

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab

8
Punjab

Gangster Goldy Brar's parents leave for unknown place

9
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held with 20 pistols, cartridges in Mohali's Dhakoli

10
Brand Connect

'Kickin Keto Gummies' Reviews - Website Fact Check - Shocking "Side Effects" Exposed!

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

Indian Navy aims to become self-reliant by 2047: Admiral Hari Kumar

Indian Navy aims to become self-reliant by 2047: Admiral Hari Kumar

Addressing a press conference ahead of Navy Day, he says the...

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...

BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka

BSF seizes 27kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka

BSF jawans hear buzzing sound of a Pakistani drone at midnig...

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Mishap occurs because of dense fog

J-K agricultural university professor arrested after student alleges sexual harassment

J-K agricultural university professor arrested after student alleges sexual harassment

The authorities suspend the accused and initiate an inquiry ...


Cities

View All

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran

MC shifts vends to designated spot

Haphazard parking on city roads leading to traffic jams

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Gangster Pavittar Singh’s accomplice arrested in Ropar

Gangster Pavittar Singh's accomplice arrested in Ropar

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

RITES for unified transport authority for Chandigarh

Spurious drugs: Propofol samples had sepsis-causing bacteria, toxic impurities: PGI report

Punjab BJP announces its office-bearers

Delhi set for high-stakes MCD polls, three-way contest between AAP, BJP and Cong

Delhi set for high-stakes MCD polls, three-way contest between AAP, BJP and Cong

2020 Delhi riots: Court discharges Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi in stone pelting, arson incident

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena sends proposal on preventive detention law to MHA

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

NGO comes to aid of Punjabi girls in Canada

Harassed by friend, Hoshiarpur man ends life by suicide in Dubai

2 test +ve for dengue, total case count 398 in Jalandhar district

Sikh bodies meet at Rampur Khera gurdwara, discuss burning issues

~8 lakh stolen from city bizman’s vehicle

Rs 8 lakh stolen from city bizman's vehicle

Sans material, civic body's road repair work hit again

Two youths held with illegal weapons

Farmer loses Rs 11L in online fraud

2 of snatchers' gang nabbed

Civic body holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team’s visit to city

Patiala MC holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team's visit to city

Farmers seek loan waiver, stage protest outside Capt Amarinder's residence in Patiala

No political events at Jor Mela

Dr Sandeep Kaur takes additional charge as Civil Surgeon

Play highlights plight of the poor during pandemic