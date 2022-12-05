Controversial Vizhinjam International Seaport project: Faint signs of breakthrough appear?

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, December 5

Amid politics, violent protests and allegations that the sea was beginning to “behave differently” along some parts of the coast due to the project, there appear to be some faint signs of a breakthrough over the controversial Vizhinjam International Seaport which has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons.

With Left and Right parties aligning in favour of the project, there are early indications of the Latin Church, which is spearheading the anti-port agitation at Vizhinjam, “softening” its stance. Reports today quoted a pastoral letter by Archbishop Thomas J Netto saying that only a temporary halt to the work was demanded to facilitate the impact assessment.

At the same time, however, the letter also blamed the state government for adopting an “indifferent attitude” towards the problems of fishermen and their protests and demanded initiatives to ensure peace in the region.

“People protesting for their survival are being portrayed as anti-nationals and terrorists. We do not want violence. However, we will continue the stir until our just demands are met,” the letter was quoted as stating.

Meanwhile, the Central government officials here speak in favour of “peaceful resolution on the issue that is acceptable to all with talks with all concerned”. However, the “project will continue,” they also add. Representatives of the Kerala government also say that they were ready to “settle the issue with talks with the Latin Church” and that the Adani Group, which is leading the project,approached the Kerala High Court for security cover of central forces at the port construction site to restore peace and not the state government. Church representatives have also been invited to visit the site in order to “settle the issue,” they add.

Vizhinjam International Seaport: the issue so far

Led by Catholic priests, the local fishing community has been protesting against the port for four months, blocking the construction work. A confrontation between two groups of local residents in the last week of November resulted in major tensions in the communally sensitive coastal locality located around 20 km south of Thiruvananthapuram.

Interestingly, the issue has brought together disparate political groups —Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bharatiya Janata Party—in support the project against the Latin Catholic Archdiocese-backed anti-port activists.

Fisherfolksay the Adani port project is not a natural port and the construction there has caused massive sea erosion, taking away their livelihood and homes. There are also concerns about the sea “receding and advancing” in different parts of the coast due to the project. Demanding a fresh environmental assessment, protestors claim the construction will lead to greater environmental damage in the future.

The Adani Group and the Kerala government (which is responsible for two-thirds of its cost with the Central government) have dismissed all fears about the project. Officials say the port will offer vast strategic and economic opportunities for the country due to its closeness to the international shipping channel, and blame the “activists for trying to harm India’s growth story using foreign funding”.