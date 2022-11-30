Controversy erupts over Suvendu-Didi meeting

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 29

Controversy has erupted over BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s meeiting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her Vidhan Sabha chamber on Friday.

Adhikari, who was once a close aide of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo before he joined the BJP, has been busy trying to explain why he met his former boss.

Mamata Banerjee

Besides leaders of opposition parties such as Congress and CPM, even prominent leaders of the BJP have conveyed disapproval with regard to Adhikari’s decision to meet Banerjee when he reportedly touched Mamata’s feet in the traditional Indian way.

Rajkamal Pathak, a member of the BJP’s state committee, has written a letter to BJP’s national general secretary BL Santosh that Suvendu’s decision to meet Banerjee sent a wrong message to the workers who were bearing the brunt of political violence directed against them by supporters of the state’s ruling TMC. Pathak urged Santosh to issue a strong statement to the media condemning Suvendu for meeting Mamata.