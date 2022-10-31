Convene Indian Labour Conference, scrap four Labour Codes: Labour unions to minister Bhupender Yadav

Ravi S Singh
New Delhi, October 31
Irked by alleged apathy of the Union government to engage with worker organisations to discuss and resolve pending issues, 10 central labour unions have jointly asked the Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav to convene the long due Indian Labour Conference (ILC) at the earliest.
The ILC is the highest tripartite forum involving representatives of the Union government, the employers and the workers.
The ILC was last held in July, 2015, though it has to be mandatory held at least once in a year.
“We urge you to ensure that it is convened at the earliest. And for deciding the agenda of ILC, the meeting of the Standing Labour Committee, comprising representatives of all Central Trade Unions and Employers’ Organisation also needs to be convened immediately,” the unions stated in a joint letter to Yadav.
The 10 unions—INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC—have also demanded the scrapping of the four Labour Codes, which have been enacted into laws by Parliament.
A labour leader said that the Codes, which were enacted by repealing 29 existing labour laws, have drastically curtailed whatever rights and protective provisions were there. He added that the suspension of labour laws by certain state governments has not shown any economic gains either.
Withdrawal of Essential Defence Services Act, 2021, and implementation of the Universal Pension Scheme for the unorganised sector workers are some of the other demands of the unions.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Morbi tragedy: 9 arrested after FIR against bridge maintenance and operation agencies; death toll rises to 134
Clocks and e-bike maker Oreva Group was given contract for r...
'Some people shook bridge intentionally'; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge
Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...
PM Modi to visit tragedy-struck Morbi tomorrow, Congress seeks judicial probe
The PM earlier said he had never felt the kind of pain he fe...
12 relatives of BJP MP Mohan Kundariya killed in Morbi bridge tragedy
The victims of his family included 5 children, 4 women and 3...
Enemies trying to break India's unity, need to stand firm against such attempts: PM Modi
After paying tributes to India’s first home minister Sardar ...