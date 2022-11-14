‘Conversion’ of kids at MP care centre, NCPCR orders probe

PTI

Raisen (MP), November 13

The national child rights body has come across “religious conversion” of at least three inmates of a state-aided care centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district.

In a tweet, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has directed the local administration to register a case against the manager of the centre for allegedly converting three children and preparing documents with their new names and religion.

“During the inspection of the child care centre in Raisen (Saturday), it has come to light that its manager has changed the religion of three children and their names are changed. In documents too, their names have been changed. This is a serious matter. The district administration has been directed to register a case,” he tweeted.

When contacted, a police officer said the NCPCR needed to lodge a complaint against the centre’s manager. The officer said the three children were found begging in Bhopal in December 2019 and the CWC, Bhopal, was informed.

According to police sources, a man from Damoh visited the care centre, claiming he was the father of the three children. “When asked about his wife, he returned with a woman. However, investigation revealed the man had a wife and children who lived in Damoh,” they said.

Raisen CWC chairperson Atul Dubey couldn’t be contacted despite repeated calls. Bhopal CWC chairperson Jagriti Singh said she took charge only last year and had no knowledge of the case.