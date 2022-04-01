Convert examination into festival, says PM Modi on ‘Pareeksha Pe Charcha’

Unlimited opportunities available to gain knowledge, an 'avsar' to discipline oneself

Convert examination into festival, says PM Modi on ‘Pareeksha Pe Charcha’

Students watching the live telecast of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's 'Pariksh pe Charcha- 2022' at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Mani Majra, Chandigarh on Friday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, April 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the session on “Pariksha Pe Charcha” will be about how to convert examination into a festival.

He said he will try to cover as many questions as possible. However, those which are left, will be addressed via videos, audios and text loaded at the NaMo app.

To a question raised by Keni Patel from Vadodara, on how to deal with exams-related stress, the PM said: "You all have written so many exams and are reaching the last leg. Exams are part of life's journey. We have given exams so many times, becoming exam-proof. These experiences should become your strength. Do not undermine the past experiences, learn from them.”

"You should have confidence on what you have learnt. Keep your day to day life simple. Don't do anything that others are doing. Do what you have confidence in and have been doing all this while," said the PM.

To a question raised by a teacher and some students on how to keep focus while studying and deal with addictions and distractions related to social media due to online studies, the PM said: “Ask yourself, when you are doing online studies, whether you are really studying? The fact is that the blame is not on online or offline. It is because the mind is distracted somewhere else that we do not even pay attention in the class. The medium is not the problem, the problem is the mind.”

“As time changes, the medium also changes. The evolution is part of life. With the help of online, we can readily access information. Online is helpful rather than being a problem, it can be used for value addition,” he added.

"Online is to gain, offline is to become. I can gather information from different parts of the world online; I can use that knowledge to strengthen the 'aadhar', the base. Today, unlimited opportunities are available to gain knowledge, consider it as an 'avsar',  an opportunity, and use available tools to restrict and discipline yourself,” said the PM.

"The joys you get through iPads and mobiles… There should be moments in the day when you are neither online or offline but inner-line," he added.

To a question on National Education Policy, the PM said: “The involvement of so many people in the NEP may be a world record”.

"The gist is a result of widespread consultations by eminent experts and educationists and has been welcomed by all. Earlier, sports was considered extra activity, now it has been made a part of education. This will lead to changes and give sports the importance it deserves,” said the PM.

"My point is, can we use a 20th century policy in the 21st century? This would have only harmed. The NEP gives you an opportunity to change, choose the line of education. The NEP gives several opportunities to progress and multiple benefits. I would urge schools and teachers to find more ways to implement NEP on the ground level," he added.

To a question on how to deal with expectations of the family, parents, teachers, the PM said: “I would urge parents to stop imposing your dreams and expectations on children. Likewise, teachers also impose their thoughts on children. Teachers are also under pressure in completing the syllabus. The confused and contradictory messages confuse children more.”

He further said, “Whether at home or school, a child should not be pushed. Don't impose your expectations on them. Every child has a special skill; it is you, who has not been able to judge it".

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

12 IAS, 13 IPS reshuffled in Punjab

2
Trending

IndiGo responds after techie hacks website to retrieve lost luggage

3
Nation

Kerala NGO diverts funds via J&K to build mosques in Punjab's Faridkot

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann's government to provide digital J-forms to farmers across state from April 1

5
Trending

Reham Khan takes a dig at ex-husband Imran Khan in the backdrop of current political fiasco; Sidhu gets a special mention

6
Punjab

Punjab Assembly session LIVE updates: Bhagwant Mann ⁩moves resolution asking for Chandigarh to be given to Punjab

7
Punjab

Akalis 'losing' grip on SGPC post poll rout

8
Nation

Must not allow communal exclusion in Karnataka: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

9
World address to pakistan

Defiant Pak PM Imran Khan says he will not resign; says ready to face no-trust vote on Sunday

10
Entertainment

Randhir Kapoor in early stage of dementia, asked where is Rishi Kapoor: Ranbir Kapoor

Don't Miss

View All
Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM
Trending

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike
Nation

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike

Top Stories

1-day special Assembly session today

Punjab Assembly session LIVE updates: Bhagwant Mann ⁩moves resolution asking for Chandigarh to be given to Punjab

The legislative business will be taken up for discussion

Punjab Vidhan Sabha passes resolution to 'immediately transfer' Chandigarh to Punjab

For once, Punjab MLAs from AAP, Congress and SAD come together against Centre’s claim on Chandigarh, BJP walks out

'Chandigarh was created as capital of Punjab', Bhagwant Mann...

Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at AAP, says recent events by party workers don’t square up with Bhagat Singh’s ideology

Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at AAP, says recent actions by party workers don't square up with Bhagat Singh's ideology

Shares a video of a scuffle

Convert examination into festival, says PM Modi on ‘Pareeksha Pe Charcha’

Convert examination into festival, says PM Modi on ‘Pareeksha Pe Charcha’

Unlimited opportunities available to gain knowledge, an 'avs...

Vandalism outside CM house: Delhi Police tell HC it has filed FIR, will preserve CCTV footage

Vandalism outside CM house: Delhi Police tell HC it has filed FIR, will preserve CCTV footage

Last Wednesday, members of the BJP youth wing had allegedly ...

Cities

View All

Announcement delayed, won’t help this year

Reining in private schools: Announcement delayed, won't help this year

Amritsar: Transwoman ditched, files complaint against her lover

Amritsar: Clerk accused of seeking Rs 5K bribe from sanitation workers

Tackling drug menace, better health facilities Manjinder Singh Lalpura's top agenda

Dangerous drive: Vehicles with goods protruding can be seen running down the roads of Amritsar

First-year student alleges ragging at AIIMS-Bathinda

First-year student alleges ragging at AIIMS-Bathinda

Firing at kabaddi event in Bathinda village, two held

Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University staff go on strike

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

First rainless March since 2008

First rainless March since 2008 in Chandigarh

Now, pay more for taxis, autos in Chandigarh

Vivek Soni new Mohali SSP

Deadly 'S' curve on Airport Road in Mohali set to be straightened

Covid vaccination drive in 12-14 age group yet to gather steam in Panchkula

After 2 years, offline classes resume in Delhi-NCR

After 2 years, schools reopen in Delhi-NCR

Vandalism outside CM house: Delhi Police tell HC it has filed FIR, will preserve CCTV footage

Vandalism by biggest party will send out wrong signals: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi, Maharashtra discard face mask

A good step, but decision came little late

Reining in private schools: A good step, but decision came little late

Private schools not happy over fee hike decision, say we were not in loop

Jalandhar: Book shop owner held for selling pirated textbooks

Cong protest on rising prices draws a blank in Jalandhar

464 women BSF recruits pass out from Kharkan in Hoshiarpur

13-hour blackout in most parts of city inconveniences residents

13-hour blackout in most parts of Ludhiana city inconveniences residents

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Three die in hit-and-run cases in Ludhiana

Now, get your pension on retirement day, courtesy provident fund body

4 vehicle thieves land in police net

Day on, Patiala MC shuts pvt tennis academy at public park

Day on, Patiala MC shuts pvt tennis academy at public park

Guest faculty of Punjab govt colleges seek regular jobs

Scholarship scam: Over Rs 10 crore siphoned off from Punjabi University accounts

Navjot Kaur appointed new Registrar of Punjabi University

Illegal liquor seized from hotel in Fatehgarh Sahib