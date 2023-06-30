Convoy stopped, Rahul visit to Manipur triggers political spat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 29

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to ethnic strife-torn Manipur today led to a political slugfest with the BJP accusing the Congress leader of inciting violence and the Congress slamming the saffron party for “creating hurdles” before its leader, who was on mission to “win over warring communities with love and affection”.

After reaching Imphal International Airport, Rahul immediately headed towards Churachandpur, 63 km from Imphal. A huge police force led by the DSP Heishnam Balaram stopped him in front of the Bishnupur police station, leading to a confrontation.

The police cited demonstrations on the way and refused to grant them permission to proceed despite much persuasion by local Congress leaders, including former CM Ibobi Singh.

Rahul then returned to Imphal and flew to Churachandpur by helicopter and visited relief camps where Kuki refugees are staying put. None of the Meitei Congress leaders accompanied him fearing attack by the Kukis.

Rahul said, “Manipur needs healing. Peace has to be our only priority. People of all communities are very welcoming and loving. It’s very unfortunate that the government is stopping me.”

The BJP, on the other hand, accused Rahul of being “reckless and stubborn” as he chose to take the road trip even though he was advised to take a copter as his trip was opposed by various quarters. In Delhi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “No major incident has taken place in Manipur since June 13, but violence returned to the state today coinciding with Rahul’s visit.”

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted, “PM Modi has not bothered to break his silence on Manipur and has left the state to fend for itself. Now, his double-engine governments are using autocratic methods to stall a compassionate outreach by Rahul.”

The TMC too hit out at the Centre, alleging the development showed BJP’s “desperation”. “A month ago, Mamata Banerjee sought permission to enter Manipur. She was not allowed. Now, Rahul was also denied entry,” TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien said.

Police sources said tyres were burnt on the highway near Utlou village in Bishnupur and a few stones were thrown at the convoy. “We feared a repetition of such events and hence as a precaution, requested the convoy to halt at Bishnupur,” a police officer said.

Rahul, meanwhile, also visited relief camps in Imphal and met Meitei community members. He is slated to visit more camps tomorrow before his return to Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)