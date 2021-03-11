Cook's killing: Life term for one serving, two retired IAF officers

Cook's killing: Life term for one serving, two retired IAF officers

Photo for representation only.

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 13

The CBI today said a special court in Ahmedabad had sentenced two retired and one serving officers of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to life imprisonment for the custodial murder of a cook 27 years ago.

Girija Rawat, a cook at the air force station in Jamnagar, was tortured to death in November 1995 after it was suspected that he stole liquor from the canteen.

The convicted officers are Anoop Sood, then squadron leader at the Air Force-I in Jamnagar, and then sergeants Anil KN and Mahendra Singh Sherawat.

Sood, who retired as Group Captain, claims to be an orientation programme speaker and a trained commando from the NSG on his social media profile. Anil also retired from the IAF, while Sherawat is still serving.

The CBI had taken over the case on February 22, 2012, on the orders of the Gujarat HC on the plea of Rawat’s wife.

“It was further sais on November 13, 1995, 10-12 Air Force officials, including then squadron leader Sood, conducted searches at the residence of Rawat and took him with them forcibly to confess about stealing of liquor from the Air Force canteen,” CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said, adding Rawat’s wife visited the guard room in the evening seeking release of her husband.

“She was told that her husband would be released soon. The accused allegedly tortured him which led to his death. On November 14, 1995, she was informed about the death of her husband and was asked to take the body,” Joshi said.

After thorough investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet on July 30, 2013, against the accused on the charges of criminal conspiracy and murder, he said, noting: “The trial court found the said accused guilty and convicted them (recently). Three other accused were acquitted by the court and one expired during the trial.”

27-year-old case

Girija Rawat, a cook at the air force station in Jamnagar, was tortured to death in custody in November 1995 after it was suspected that he stole liquor from canteen

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab Police crack RPG attack case, Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh is mastermind

2
Trending

Indian Railways' new experimental baby berth leaves Internet divided

3
Trending

Shehnaaz Gill dances to viral Pakistani song 'Pasoori'; fans from Pakistan send love

4
Punjab

Classes in all Punjab schools to be held in offline mode from May 15 to May 31

5
Nation

For killing a cook 27 years ago, 3 Indian Air Force officers get life term

6
Nation

ITBP nursing leader chosen for Florence Nightingale Award

7
Entertainment

Salman Khan shares 'Dhaakad' trailer; Kangana Ranaut says 'I'll never say I'm alone in industry'

8
Nation

CBI books Army officer posted in Port Blair for bribery

9
Nation

Chintan Shivir: Congress set for 1 family, 1 ticket rule; waiver only if wards perform exceptionally for 5 years

10
Nation

Extramarital affair after Facebook friendship, obscene video clip blackmail leads to man's murder in Hyderabad

Don't Miss

View All
Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Chandigarh: ITBP’s retired dogs to help children with special needs
Chandigarh

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money
Haryana

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money

Moga: Former player muscles his way through addiction
Punjab Inspiration

Former player from Moga muscles his way through drug addiction

Pilot down, passenger takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’
World

Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital
Chandigarh

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

Top News

India bans wheat exports with immediate effect

India bans wheat exports with immediate effect

27dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up

27 dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up

Two floors have been gutted | 50-60 persons rescued

Chintan Shivir: Cong moots ‘one family, one ticket’ formula, but waiver for the Gandhis

Chintan Shivir: Congress moots 'one family, one ticket' formula, but waiver for the Gandhis

New organisational unit ‘Mandal’ on cards

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Major political outfits banking heavily on South Asians in g...

Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large

Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large

Pakistan-based gangster Harwinder Rinda and Canada-based gan...

Cities

View All

Most private schools to stay in offline mode in Amritsar

Most private schools to stay in offline mode in Amritsar

SC/ST students’ reservation: DEO told to probe all violations in private schools in Amritsar

Hotel digging case: Probe panel constituted

Farmers seek canal water for irrigation of paddy in Amritsar district

Drug addict shoots wife dead, kills self

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

This Bathinda man dons a dress made of sacks to spread message of universal brotherhood and harmony for last 40 years

Transporters block MLA's cavalcade in Bathinda

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays demolition of Janata Colony in Sector 25, Chandigarh

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays demolition of Janata Colony in Sector 25, Chandigarh

Soon, CTU buses in Chandigarh to run on CNG

Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large

Chandigarh hikes DA by 3%

Chandigarh sees 8 new cases of Covid

27dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up

27 dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up

AAP-BJP fight over bulldozers intensifies

Nine advocates appointed judge in Delhi High Court

Shift Ravi Gill’s wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram: CJM

Shift Ravi Gill's wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram: CJM

Nawanshahr: 5 school buses challaned

IKGPTU comes out with admission reforms to push numbers

'Travelling helps authors enrich their experiences'

Kapurthala students to get free subscription for online classes

Attach salaries of SEs of MC, LIT: Court

Attach salaries of SEs of MC, LIT: Court

Firing outside school in morning, student attacked in afternoon

Rape victim thrashes ex-MLA Simarjit Singh Bains' aide in Ludhiana

Unique initiative by DMCH to serve rural community

126 acres of village common land freed of encroachments

Ensure availability of senior doctor in emergency wing 24X7 at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, HODs told

Patiala: Ensure availability of senior doc in emergency wing 24X7, HODs told

Patiala district administration launches new project to promote entrepreneurship

Patiala doctor 'thrashes' MBBS student, shifted

Government Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, honours alumni

Apprehending lapses, Punjabi University, Patiala, begins stock verification of publication bureau