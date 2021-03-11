Cook's killing: Life term for one serving, two retired IAF officers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 13

The CBI today said a special court in Ahmedabad had sentenced two retired and one serving officers of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to life imprisonment for the custodial murder of a cook 27 years ago.

Girija Rawat, a cook at the air force station in Jamnagar, was tortured to death in November 1995 after it was suspected that he stole liquor from the canteen.

The convicted officers are Anoop Sood, then squadron leader at the Air Force-I in Jamnagar, and then sergeants Anil KN and Mahendra Singh Sherawat.

Sood, who retired as Group Captain, claims to be an orientation programme speaker and a trained commando from the NSG on his social media profile. Anil also retired from the IAF, while Sherawat is still serving.

The CBI had taken over the case on February 22, 2012, on the orders of the Gujarat HC on the plea of Rawat’s wife.

“It was further sais on November 13, 1995, 10-12 Air Force officials, including then squadron leader Sood, conducted searches at the residence of Rawat and took him with them forcibly to confess about stealing of liquor from the Air Force canteen,” CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said, adding Rawat’s wife visited the guard room in the evening seeking release of her husband.

“She was told that her husband would be released soon. The accused allegedly tortured him which led to his death. On November 14, 1995, she was informed about the death of her husband and was asked to take the body,” Joshi said.

After thorough investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet on July 30, 2013, against the accused on the charges of criminal conspiracy and murder, he said, noting: “The trial court found the said accused guilty and convicted them (recently). Three other accused were acquitted by the court and one expired during the trial.”