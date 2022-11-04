 COP 27: India to seek action on climate finance, technology transfer, ‘loss and damage’ : The Tribune India

COP 27: India to seek action on climate finance, technology transfer, ‘loss and damage’

India said the discussion on the new collective quantified goal in the ad-hoc working group must focus on the quantity of the resource flow and also on the quality and scope

COP 27: India to seek action on climate finance, technology transfer, ‘loss and damage’

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. Tribune file



Vibha Sharma

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 4

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who will lead the Indian delegation at the 27th Session of Conference of Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 27) at Sharm El-Sheikh, will seek action on key issues related to climate finance, technology transfer and ‘loss and damage’. 

“India is committed to domestic action and multilateral cooperation on climate change and was looking forward to substantial progress on discussions related to climate finance and clarity on its definition. Reaching the $ 100 billion per year goal must come first, and the developed countries must be asked to show the roadmap for the same,” the Environment Ministry said ahead of the November 6 to 18 climate conference in Egypt.

As it is a saying that “what gets measured gets done”, more clarity is needed on the definition of climate finance for the developing countries to be able to accurately assess the extent of finance flows for climate action. “Loss and damage must also be on the agenda of COP27 and there must be specific progress on the issue of loss and damage finance, it added. 

“The goal of $ 100 billion per year of climate finance by 2020 and every year thereafter through till 2025 is yet to be achieved. Due to lack of common understanding, several estimates of what has flown as climate finance are available.

“While the promised amount must be reached as quickly as possible, there is a need now to substantially enhance the ambition to ensure adequate resource flow under the new quantified goal post-2024,” India said, adding that it will support the Egyptian Presidency for a plan of action that answers the needs of developing countries.

“Adaptation and loss and damage are two issues at the centre of attention, and a progress on these two issues will complement each other

“Strengthening of the financial mechanisms of UNFCCC and its operating entities is imperative to meet the climate finance delivery goals,” it added, saying that the Egyptian Presidency of COP 27, which is also a member of the Like Minded Developing Countries, has rightfully named COP 27 as the COP of “Implementation”.

“India welcomes this step as over the last twelve months the world has seen the widening gap between the statements by developed countries at COP 26 in Glasgow and the reality of their actions,” it added

Quoting the 56th Session of the Subsidiary Bodies in June 2022 in Bonn, where developing countries made it clear that UNFCCC is the centre of the collective and multilateral response to the issue of climate change, India said there must be a “faithful, balanced and comprehensive implementation” of the Convention and the Paris Agreement, in accordance with its goals and principles.

“While the Standing Committee on finance will submit a report on the various definitions, we hope to have good deliberations on this to arrive at a common understanding. The interpretation of the term must be in line with the commitments made by the countries on climate finance in the Convention and its Paris Agreement.”

India said the discussion on the new collective quantified goal in the ad-hoc working group must focus on the quantity of the resource flow and also on the quality and scope. 

“The existing financial mechanisms, like GEF, GCF and Adaptation Fund, under the Convention have not been able to mobilise or deliver funds for loss and damage due to climate change. These mechanisms are under-funded; accessing funding is cumbersome and time-consuming; and most of the funding is for mitigation. Adaptation funding is highly inadequate and loss and damage funding is perhaps none at all.

“These are the circumstances based on which G77 and China has proposed adoption of an agenda item on loss and damage finance. It is the time that this issue is accorded prominence on the climate agenda that it rightfully deserves,” it added

On Global Goal on Adaptation, there needs to be significant progress on actions, indicators and metrics, it said, adding that there must not be any hidden agenda of mitigation, especially in the form of nature-based solutions, in the name of co-benefits.

“The Work Programme on Enhanced Ambition in Mitigation and Implementation cannot be allowed to change the goal posts set by the Paris Agreement. The GST process and the other mechanisms of the Paris Agreement, including enhanced NDCs and submission of the long-term low emissions development strategies, are sufficient. In the Mitigation Work Programme best practices, new technologies and new modes of collaboration for technology transfer and capacity building may be discussed fruitfully”

Meanwhile, India will emphasise again on its invitation to all countries to join the LiFE movement – Lifestyle for Environment, a pro-people and pro-planet effort that seeks to shift the world from mindless and wasteful consumption to mindful and deliberate utilisation of natural resources.

 

#Environment

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead during protest in Amritsar

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

3
Nation

Supreme Court upholds amended employees' pension scheme with modifications; extends deadline to join it

4
World

'If in office or on way to office, please return home': Twitter layoffs begin today

5
Trending

Pakistani actress promises to 'marry Zimbabwean guy' if they beat India in T20 World Cup

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Sector 22 mobile market buzzes with booze at night

7
Punjab

Punjab tops Union Education Ministry's performance index, Chandigarh bags second spot

8
Nation

Canada told to prevent anti-India activities by individuals, groups

9
Patiala In brief

Patiala: Thapar hosts food festival

10
Trending

Is this Rishi Sunak dancing 'shirtless' at Ibiza club? Viral video sets Internet on fire; has over 3.6 million views

Don't Miss

View All
Pakistani actress promises to 'marry Zimbabwean guy' if they beat India in T20 World Cup
Trending

Pakistani actress promises to 'marry Zimbabwean guy' if they beat India in T20 World Cup

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk’s takeover
Trending

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk's takeover

2.5-feet-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding
Nation

Video: 2.5-ft-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three yrs
World

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three years

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Top News

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot at during protest in Punjab’s Amritsar

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead during protest in Amritsar

The accused has been arrested and the weapon used in the cri...

Delhi minister Gopal Rai to convene high-level meet to decide GRAP stage 4 implementation

As pollution rises, 50% Delhi govt staff to work from home, private offices asked to follow suit

Primary schools to be closed from Saturday

There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, will address issue by next year, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

Primary schools in Delhi to be closed from Saturday

Arvind Kejriwal to announce AAP's CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls today

AAP announces Isudan Gadhvi as its CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls

The former TV journalist had joined the AAP in 2021

Who is Isudan Gadhvi, AAP’s Gujarat chief ministerial candidate?

Who is Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's Gujarat chief ministerial candidate?

The former TV personality belongs to a well-to-do farmers' f...


Cities

View All

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot at during protest in Punjab’s Amritsar

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead during protest in Amritsar

SGPC president polls: Shiromani Akali Dal declares Harjinder Singh Dhami as party candidate

Amritsar: Nagoke village resident dies of drug overdose

Release Sikh prisoners, punish 1984 riots perpetrators, demands Kirti Kisan Union in Amritsar

Two trucks carrying illegal sand seized

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Our ultimate aim should be to generate sustainable incomes for farmers, says Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar as he inaugurates CII Agro Tech in Chandigarh

We should aim at generating sustainable income for farmers, says Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar as he inaugurates CII Agro Tech in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Chandigarh improves 15 points in education rankings

Punjab tops Union Education Ministry's performance index, Chandigarh bags second spot

Chandigarh Sector 22 mobile market buzzes with booze at night

MCD polls to be held on December 4, results on December 7

Delhi municipal elections to be held on December 4, results on December 7

MCD polls: Delhi BJP not to repeat outgoing councilors on 60-70 per cent seats

As pollution rises, 50% Delhi govt staff to work from home, private offices asked to follow suit

Supreme Court to take up stubble-burning issue on November 10

There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, will address issue by next year, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

Dengue cases in dist rise to 219

Dengue cases in Jalandhar district rise to 219

211 found infected with dengue in Nawanshahr district

2 held with 50-gm heroin in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Indian Oil, Railways set up title clash

Over 8% fee hike: Jalandhar school told to return Rs 10.65 lakh to 123 students

~7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Rs 7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Traders protest at Bhadaur House Market, AC Market

Two more test +ve

Ludhiana-based industrialist Neeraj Saluja sent to judicial custody

Intelligent traffic mgmt system to be implemented at major city junctions

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Expedite delivery of justice: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Patiala: 3 excise officials shifted in liquor smuggling case

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik back in Patiala police net

Illegal flex boards dot Patiala roads