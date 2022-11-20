 COP27 approves ‘historic decision’ to set up ‘loss and damage’ fund to help poor countries; Indian climate experts welcome deal : The Tribune India

COP27 approves ‘historic decision’ to set up ‘loss and damage’ fund to help poor countries; Indian climate experts welcome deal

Evokes mixed response as there is still no clarity on the terms of the funding arrangements

COP27 approves ‘historic decision’ to set up ‘loss and damage’ fund to help poor countries; Indian climate experts welcome deal

A view shows a plane flying over Sharm El-Sheikh during the COP27 climate summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Reuters



Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, November 20

The UN climate talks in Egypt ended today after prolonged discussions, creating “history” by deciding to establish a fund to address loss and damage—a development that was welcomed by all, including by experts in India, saying that the “shift in mindset” offered “hope”.

“It is a testament to the tenacity of climate vulnerable countries and a warning shot to polluters that they can no longer go scot-free with their climate destruction,” said Ulka Kelkar, Director, Climate Program, WRI. At the same time Kelkar also added that the final decision from COP27 could have made a powerful commitment in the current energy crisis to phase out all fossil fuels.

Moreover, since there is still no clarity on the terms of the funding arrangements, experts said a broader discussion based on the definition of development itself and the reformation of the financial systems must take place at the highest level as costs from extreme weather soar to over $200 billion annually.

According to TERI’s RR Rashmi, “final text merely keeps the processes alive till the next COP.”

“While a notional funding arrangement for L&D has been agreed upon, its shape and scale are far from clear. It is unlikely that calls on other crucial issues will be taken before the conclusion of the global stocktake,” Rashmi added.

In other words, a reassessment of which countries pay and which receive will also be a major issue next year.

Notably, the climate talks this year were impacted by the food and energy crisis. India engaged constructively and actively on the subject of loss and damage, which refers to destruction caused by climate change-induced disasters, during the course of discussions, along with “phasing down of all fossil fuels”.

The success of the talks hinged on the fund to address the “loss and damage” fund, which was proposed by the G77, China and India, least developed countries and small island states. Vulnerable countries said they would not leave COP27 without a loss and damage finance facility. Developed nations, particularly the US, opposed fearing it would hold them legally liable for massive damages caused by climate change.

“History was made today at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh as parties agreed to the establishment of a long-awaited loss and damage fund for assisting developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change,” the official twitter handle of the UN climate summit in Egypt posted.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said COP27 has taken an important step towards justice. “I welcome the decision to establish a loss and damage fund and to operationalize it in the coming period. Clearly this will not be enough, but it is a much-needed political signal to rebuild broken trust,” he tweeted.

The decision was finally approved at the COP27 closing plenary session that started around 7:45 IST after negotiators debated updated drafts through the night, amid the criticism it “did nothing to address the causes of impacts, the use of fossils and the destruction of nature.”

“Countries failed to agree to a phasedown of all fossil fuels, building on a call to phasedown coal at COP26 in Glasgow. Perhaps this was no surprise, the presence of the oil, gas and big agriculture industries hung heavy over these talks, with 600 plus lobbyists at the summit and a stream of gas deals struck on the sidelines," analysts said. 

Vaibhav Chaturvedi from Council on Energy Environment and Water said, “While the new funding arrangement for supporting developing countries on the issue of loss and damage is welcome, who will pay for it drowned into the choppy water of definitions, mechanisms, and most importantly developed countries versus major economies.”

According to Pallavi Das, Programme Associate, CEEW: “At COP27, India negotiated from a position of strength and ensured that the debate moved from coal phase out to fossil phase down. This push exposed the hypocrisy of oil and gas producers, mainly the USA and Saudi Arabia, and the text settled on coal phase down, as in the case of Glasgow. India should continue to corner gas and oil producing countries to ensure that the world is on track to achieve the 1.5 Deg C target.”

Ulka Kelkar said that “just as the G20 communique made a strong statement against war, the final decision from COP27 could have made a powerful commitment in the current energy crisis to phase out all fossil fuels. Instead, it only called for a diversified energy mix, implicitly accepting the continued expansion of gas”.

Shruti Sharma, Senior Policy Advisor, IISD, also called it “disappointing that COP27 did not build on the COP26 statement to deliver a stronger message on phaseout of fossil fuels. COP26 asked parties to, among other things, transition to low energy systems through the phase down of unabated coal phasedown.”

“This COP will be remembered for the agreement to create a loss and damage fund; which speaks to the scale of the climate crisis we are in,” said Aarti Khosla, Director, Climate Trends.  

 

#climate change #COP27 #Environment #Pollution

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pakistan hospital

2
Nation

Shraddha Walker murder accused Aftab Poonawalla caught on CCTV walking with bag early morning

3
Punjab

PAU alumnus Prof H Deep Saini appointed Vice-Chancellor of Canada's prestigious McGill University

4
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

5
Trending

Sheep flock walking clockwise in circles for last 12 days in China bemuses onlookers, see viral video

6
Patiala

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

7
Punjab

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital

8
Entertainment

Veteran star Tabassum Govil passes away at 78 due to cardiac arrest

9
Nation

Retired Punjab cadre IAS officer Arun Goel appointed Election Commissioner

10
Impact Feature

Black Bird 4K Drone : (2022 Warning!) Untold Truth About BlackBird 4K Drone?

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

COP27 climate summit: Countries approve 'loss and damage' fund to help poor countries

COP27 approves ‘historic decision’ to set up ‘loss and damage’ fund to help poor countries; Indian climate experts welcome deal

Evokes mixed response as there is still no clarity on the te...

World has waited far too long for this: India on compensation fund approved at UN climate talk

World has waited far too long for this: India on compensation fund approved at UN climate talk

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the world sh...

Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

'I don't see any reason for it': Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll wit...

Positive energy generated due to Bharat Jodo Yatra undone by Rahul’s criticism of Savarkar: Sanjay Raut

Positive energy generated due to Bharat Jodo Yatra undone by Rahul’s criticism of Savarkar: Sanjay Raut

Questioned why Rahul Gandhi was raking up issues which touch...

Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur

Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur

Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, an accused in the 2...


Cities

View All

Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

MC collects water samples in Vijay Nagar

Punjabis should feel proud of glorious cultural heritage inherited by them: CM

Shiv Sena leader Harvinder Soni arrested in Gurdaspur

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

GMADA told to end traffic bottlenecks, upgrade infra

Over 24K apply for 89 posts at Chandigarh Housing Board

Shoddy cable removal work irks Chandigarh residents

Night shelters to come up for homeless in Chandigarh

Investigate all those meeting Satyendar Jain in prison: BJP's Manoj Tiwari to probe agencies

Investigate all those meeting Satyendar Jain in prison: BJP's Manoj Tiwari to probe agencies

Shradha murder case: Delhi Police call 3 persons in Maharashtra to record statements

Mob of students beats pregnant dog to death in Delhi, video goes viral on internet

Don’t vote for those who want to stop welfare work in Delhi: Kejriwal’s MCD poll pitch

‘Piglets’ investments turn sour for scores of investors; Punjab firm dupes people of hundreds of crores

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Nawanshahr teachers help prepare English workbooks

Cops crack whip on drug peddlers, three arrested

Surjit Academy beat Roundglass to lift Mahinder Munshi hockey trophy

On the run since 2016, PO held

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

Stubble burning incidents down 55% than last year in Ludhiana district

NCB raids money changer’s shop in Ludhiana

Man held with 410-gm heroin

One tests +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

40 primary health centres to be converted into Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala district

4K bills pending at Patiala Civil Surgeon’s office

Two arrested for smuggling liquor

MM Modi College win taekwondo championship