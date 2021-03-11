Cops: UP temple accused followed ISIS ideology

Lucknow, April 30
Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, an IIT graduate arrested for attacking security personnel at the Gorakhnath temple earlier this month, was following the ISIS ideology and wanted to “commit a big act”, the Uttar Pradesh police said on Saturday.
Abbasi had sworn allegiance to terror organisation Ansar-ul-Tauheed in 2013 which merged with the ISIS in 2014, they said, adding he took oath for the ISIS in 2020.
“The accused while following the terror ideology of the ISIS had attacked in a ‘lone wolf attack’ style at the police personnel posted at the south gate of Gorakhnath temple. He had also tried to snatch the rifle of the security personnel posted there,” the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad said.
