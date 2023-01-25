 Le Corbusier associate Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi, who built IIM-Bangalore, no more : The Tribune India

Obituary

Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi, architect (August 26, 1927 — January 24, 2023)



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, January 24

Leading modern Indian architect, urban planner and educator Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi breathed his last on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the condolences.

“Dr BV Doshi ji was a brilliant architect and a remarkable institution builder. The coming generations will get glimpses of his greatness by admiring his rich work across India. His passing away is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om shanti,” the PM tweeted.

Born to a humble family in Pune, Doshi (95) studied at the JJ School of Architecture, Mumbai, before he went on to work with the legendary Le Corbusier in Paris as senior designer from 1951 to 1954 and later again for four years in India supervising Corbusier’s projects in Chandigarh and Ahmedabad.

Fellow of the Royal Institute of British Architects and Fellow of the Indian Institute of Architects, Doshi is famous for building imposing educational campuses, including for the Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University, Ahmedabad; NationalInstitute of Fashion Technology, New Delhi; and IIM Bangalore. The architect, known for his age-defying zeal, was equally an educator and institution builder, with his autobiography “Paths Uncharted” recounting an exceptional journey dotted with multiple achievements including conferment of the Padma Shri in 1976, Royal Gold Medal in 2021 and the Pritzker Prize in 2018.

As the Founder-Director of School of Architecture and School of Planning, Ahmedabad, Doshi laid the foundations for modern architectural study in India.

Only two years ago, he was awarded the Royal Gold Medal, one of the world’s highest honours in the field. The medal recognises significant influence on the advancement of architecture. In his career spanning seven decades with over 100 built projects, Doshi hugely impacted the direction of architecture in India and adjacent regions through both his practice and his teaching. His buildings combine pioneering modernism with the vernacular, informed by a deep appreciation of the traditions of India’s architecture, climate, local culture and craft and his projects include administrative and cultural facilities, housing developments and residential buildings.

Doshi’s key projects include: Shreyas Comprehensive School Campus (1958-63), Ahmedabad; Atira Guest House (1958), Ahmedabad, low cost housing; The Institute of Indology (1962), Ahmedabad, a building to house rare documents; Ahmedabad School of Architecture (1966, with additions until 2012) - renamed CEPT University in 2002 - which focused on creating spaces that promoted collaborative learning; Indian Institute of Management in Bengaluru (1977-92); Aranya low-cost housing (1989), Indore, which won the Aga Khan Award for Architecture in 1995; and Amdavad ni Gufa (1994), a cave-like art gallery that exhibits the work of artist Maqbool Fida Husain.

Last year, upon hearing the news that he was selected for the Royal Gold Medal, Doshi had expressed tremendous joy at finally receiving the prize his guru Corbusier received in 1953.

“The news of this (The Royal Medal) award brings back memories of my time working with Le Corbusier in 1953 when he had just received the news of getting the Royal Gold Medal,” Doshi had said.

Chandigarh connect

Dr BV Doshi worked with Le Corbusier for four years in India supervising Corbusier’s projects in Chandigarh and Ahmedabad

