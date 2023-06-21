Cordelia drug bust : CBI quizzes accused D'Souza

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 20

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today questioned Sanville, alias Sam D’Souza, as part of its probe into a case of alleged bribe demand of Rs 25 crore from Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan Khan following the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Cordelia cruise drug bust in 2021, officials said.

D’Souza appeared before the agency at its headquarters here after third notice was served on him last week, the officials said. He is listed as an accused in the CBI FIR, which was registered by the agency on May 12. His plea before the Special CBI Court in Mumbai seeking anticipatory bail was turned down. Former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, the main accused, has been granted interim protection till June 23. The CBI has alleged that D’Souza had brokered a deal between Shah Rukh’s manager and witness KP Gosavi in the cruise drug bust case for helping Aryan in the case.