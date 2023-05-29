 'Coronation' to 'coffin': Opposition draws analogies to slam PM over Parl opening : The Tribune India

'Coronation' to 'coffin': Opposition draws analogies to slam PM over Parl opening

BJP hits back, takes exception to RJD’s jibe

'Coronation' to 'coffin': Opposition draws analogies to slam PM over Parl opening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi prostrates before the 'Sengol' at the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi. PTI/ANI



Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, May 28

From “coronation” to “coffin”, Opposition parties found many expressions to deride the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament building, which they boycotted.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said democracy was not just about buildings but it “functions with the participation of people”. He also attacked the government over the “forcible” removal and “manhandling” of wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar when they were trying to march towards Parliament. “The right to inaugurate the new Parliament was snatched from the President. Women players were beaten up on the streets with dictatorial force,” Kharge alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

“The three lies of BJP-RSS rulers now stand exposed before the country — Democracy, nationalism and ‘save daughter’,” Kharge wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitates construction workers at the ceremony. PTI/ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of treating the inaugural function as a coronation ceremony organised to anoint a new king. Later, following the police action on the agitating wrestlers, he said in a tweet, “Coronation is over. Arrogant king is crushing people’s voice.”

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary, said, “A self-glorifying authoritarian Prime Minister with utter disdain for parliamentary procedures, who rarely attends Parliament or engages in it, inaugurates the new Parliament building in 2023.”

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) caused a flutter by comparing the building’s design to a “coffin”. The RJD tweeted a picture of a coffin alongside the picture of the new Parliament building with the caption “what is this?”

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, former PM HD Deve Gowda and other dignitaries at the ceremony. PTI/ANI

The BJP hit back, with its Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi saying that a case of treason should be registered against such people who have compared the new Parliament building to a coffin.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “In 2024, the people of the country will bury you in this coffin.”

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi also took exception to the RJD remark and said the “coffin angle” should have been avoided by the party.

The Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress (TMC), CPI(M) and NCP are among the Opposition parties that kept away from the inaugural function to protest against the unveiling of the new building by the Prime Minister. They had said President Murmu ought to have done the honours. Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule said to open a new Parliament building without the Opposition made it an incomplete event. “It means there is no democracy in the country,” she said.

TMC leader Derek O’Brien accused the PM and the government of having “mocked and insulted Parliament”. Hurling multiple charges, O’Brien said “the PM has not answered a single question in Parliament, the number of Bills scrutinised by parliamentary committees have been reduced to 10 per cent under the present government’s tenure (from the previous 70 per cent) and the issuing of ordinances have more than doubled under the Modi government, which also saw at least eight sessions of Parliament getting adjourned before the scheduled date.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted, “The inauguration of the new Parliament building by the PM is against the spirit and content of the Constitution.”

Three lies of BJP-RSS stand exposed

The right to inaugurate the new Parliament was snatched from the President and women players were beaten up with dictatorial force. The three lies of BJP-RSS rulers now stand exposed — Democracy, nationalism and ‘save daughter’. — Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

2
Punjab

Mild tremors in parts of Punjab, Haryana as 5.2 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan

3
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan shares moving video of new Parliament building with 'Swades' touch; look how PM Modi reacts

4
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s first barsi: ‘Paath’ held at the murder spot in Jawaharke village, mother Charan Kaur participates

6
Nation

'Coronation over, arrogant king is crushing voice of people': Rahul on police detaining wrestlers

7
Delhi

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

8
Nation

RJD equates new Parliament building design with 'coffin', draws BJP's ire

9
Punjab

Meet Gurbachan Singh: Cop by the day, anti-drug crusader by the evening

10
Nation

Wrestlers' protest: FIR against organisers, others on charges of rioting, obstructing public servant

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Top News

North Korea notifies neighbouring Japan it plans to launch satellite in coming days

North Korea notifies neighbouring Japan it plans to launch satellite in coming days

This may be an attempt to put Pyongyang's first military rec...

33 'terrorists' killed in encounters since May 3, counter-insurgency op on: Manipur CM

33 'terrorists' killed in encounters since May 3, counter-insurgency op on: Manipur CM

Erdogan to continue ruling Turkey for a third decade

Erdogan to continue ruling Turkey for a third decade

7 students die in road accident in Guwahati

7 students die in road accident in Guwahati

The incident takes place in Jalukbari area

Protesting wrestlers detained, Jantar Mantar stir site cleared

Protesting wrestlers detained, Jantar Mantar stir site cleared

Delhi cops file FIR | Arrogant king crushing people’s voice:...


Cities

View All

~5-lakh robbery case cracked, 4 arrested

Rs 5-lakh robbery case cracked, 4 arrested

Kiosks near Golden Temple ransacked; traders miffed

Swindler dupes shopkeeper in name of MLA

Randhawa takes charge as PSPCL border zone Engineer-in-Chief

Harike gharials in Pakistan? World Wildlife Fund-India looking at evidence

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

3 members of Jassi gang nabbed

Excise Dept raids bars in Mohali district

Three days left, 50% yet to pay property tax

Civic body mulls tree census, writes to Dehradun institute

NGT talks tough on ‘illegal’ dyeing units in Delhi

NGT talks tough on ‘illegal’ dyeing units in Delhi

Delhi High Court sentences 2 PWD officials to jail for contempt

Arvind Kejriwal meets ex-minister Satyendar Jain in hospital

Girl student alleges rape by tutor; cops launch manhunt

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Imperative for Punjab to save its rivers: Speaker

Will revise doctors’ pay scale: Health Minister

Son of security guard gets paid internship in Amazon

Kapurthala surpasses wheat purchase target by 20%

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Three arrested with 1.6 kg of heroin worth Rs 8 crore in Ludhiana

5 mobile phones, tobacco seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Man, kin booked for sexually harassing daughter-in-law

Three miscreants attack biker, take away vehicle

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Seven arrested for immoral trafficking

Class VIII district topper honoured