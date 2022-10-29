 Social media platforms turning into potent instruments in ‘toolkit’ of terror groups, Jaishankar says at UN meet in Delhi : The Tribune India

Social media platforms turning into potent instruments in ‘toolkit’ of terror groups, Jaishankar says at UN meet in Delhi

Was addressing a meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee



PTI

New Delhi, October 29

India on Saturday pitched for concerted global efforts to stop possible misuse of new technologies such as encrypted messaging and crypto-currency by “non-state actors”, and cautioned that the social media platforms had turned into potent instruments in the "toolkit" of terror groups.

S Jaishankar. File photo

In an address at a special meeting of the UN Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said terrorist groups, their "ideological fellow-travellers" and "lone-wolf" attackers had significantly enhanced capabilities by gaining access to the new technologies.

He said the counter-terror sanction regime of the United Nations had been effective to put countries on notice that turned terrorism into a "state-funded enterprise", seen as an apparent reference to Pakistan.

Representatives from all 15 member-nations of the UN Security Council are attending the second day's meeting that is taking place in Delhi. The first day's events were held in Mumbai.

Reaffirming India's commitment to combat terrorism, the external affairs minister also announced that New Delhi would make a voluntary contribution of half a million dollars in the UN Trust Fund for Counter-Terrorism this year.

In his remarks, Jaishankar said the technological innovations of the past two decades have been transformative in the way the world functions and the new and emerging technologies -- from virtual private networks, and encrypted messaging services to block-chain and virtual currencies -- are offering a very promising future for a wide array of economic and social benefits.

However, he said there is a flip side to it, especially where terrorism is concerned.

"These very technologies have also thrown up new challenges for the governments and regulatory bodies due to their potential vulnerability for misuse by non-state actors, given the very nature of some of these technologies and the nascent regulatory environment," Jaishankar said.

"In recent years, terrorist groups, their ideological fellow-travellers, particularly in open and liberal societies and 'lone-wolf' attackers have significantly enhanced their capabilities by gaining access to these technologies," he added.

The external affairs minister said these forces use technology and money, and most importantly, the ethos of open societies, to attack freedom, tolerance and progress.

"Internet and social media platforms have turned into potent instruments in the toolkit of terrorist and militant groups for spreading propaganda, radicalisation and conspiracy theories aimed at destabilising societies," he said.

"Another add-on to the existing worries for governments around the world is the use of unmanned aerial systems by terrorist groups and organised criminal networks," he said.

Jaishankar noted that the "misuse" of these unmanned aerial platforms for nefarious purposes by terrorist groups such as delivery of weapons and explosives and to carry out targeted attacks have become an "imminent danger".

"They are, therefore, a challenge for security agencies worldwide. The possibilities of using weaponised drones for terrorist purposes against strategic, infrastructure and commercial assets call for serious attention by the member-states," he said.

It is for the first time that the UN Security Council is holding a meeting, in any format, in India.

Describing terrorism as "one of the gravest threats" to humanity, Jaishankar said the UN Security Council, in the past two decades, has evolved an important architecture, built primarily around the counter-terrorism sanctions regime, to combat the menace.

"This has been very effective in putting those countries on notice that had turned terrorism into a state-funded enterprise," he said.

"Despite this, the threat of terrorism is only growing and expanding, particularly in Asia and Africa, as successive reports of the 1267 Sanctions Committee Monitoring Reports have highlighted," he said.

The external affairs minister said holding of the special meeting by the UN Security Council in India is also the product of the fact that counter-terrorism has become one of the top priorities during New Delhi's ongoing tenure in the top body.

Jaishankar called for focused discussion at the Counter-Terrorism Committee to stop the misuse of new and emerging technologies by terror groups.

He also referred to the use of technology by the terror networks that carried out the 26/11 Mumbai attack. "Our experience showed us how a benign technology of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) could be used for organising and directing such a barbaric terrorist attack from beyond our borders," he said.

"More recently, these terrorist groups have been using unmanned aerial platforms, such as drones and quadcopters for cross-border trafficking of drugs and arms and for carrying out terrorist attacks," he noted.

The external affairs minister cautioned that such risks are not just limited to India.

He said drones had been used by terror groups to monitor the movements of security forces and even UN peacekeepers in Africa. "A few months ago, terrorists launched cross-border drone attacks on the UAE and Saudi Arabia targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, which led to the loss of lives and injuries, including to Indian nationals there," he said.

The minister reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthen international efforts to combat terrorism, including combating the use of new and emerging technologies.

He said the "Delhi Declaration", which is to be adopted at the meeting, would exemplify the commitment of the international community to dealing with the threat of the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes.

"I am confident that today's special meeting will be yet another milestone for this Council to deal with the pressing issue, which requires urgent attention of the international community," he said.

Besides representatives of UN Security Council member countries, the meeting is being attended by global experts and relevant global agencies.

#Pakistan #s jaishankar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Gangster Dilpreet Baba's associate Paramjit Pamma arrested by Mohali police; 5 pistols, car seized

2
Nation

Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane's engine catches fire; emergency declared at Delhi airport

3
Brand Connect

ACV Burn Keto Reviews - Unique ACV Burn Apple Cider Vinegar Keto Gummies or Scam?

4
Brand Connect

[#Alert Scammer] Maggie Beer Keto Gummies (Australia) – How Maggie Beer ACV Keto Gummies Work? Carefully Use Maggie Beer Weight loss Gummies?

5
Entertainment

Watch: Taapsee Pannu joins hands with Hemkunt Foundation, becomes its first female ambassador

6
Diaspora

Indian Embassy begins exercise to help 100 Punjabi workers stranded in Abu Dhabi

7
Diaspora

'Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi', watch UK Prime Minister's viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street

8
Ludhiana

NRI couple from Australia alleges illegal possession of land by Punjab Police DSP

9
Punjab

Four shooters of Bambiha gang arrested from Punjab’s Mohali

10
Punjab

20 days later, Punjab farmers call off protest near CM Bhagwant Mann's Sangrur house

Don't Miss

View All
Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at AIIMS
Nation

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at Delhi's AIIMS

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

‘Won’t return, what will we do without a degree?’
Punjab

Indian students in Ukraine: Won't return, what will we do without a degree?

‘Gaddi nu crane lai gayi’: Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo ta ra ra ra’ to spread ‘no parking’ message
Chandigarh

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal
Diaspora

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

Top News

New IT rules to put greater obligations on social media platforms to act against unlawful content, misinformation, says IT minister

New IT rules to put greater obligations on social media platforms to act against unlawful content, misinformation, says IT minister

The govt on Friday notified rules under which it would set u...

Counter-terrorism has become one of top priorities during India’s ongoing tenure in UN Security Council, Jaishankar says at UN meet in Delhi

Social media platforms turning into potent instruments in ‘toolkit’ of terror groups, Jaishankar says at UN meet in Delhi

Was addressing a meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-...

Delhi's air 'unbreathable', AQI reaches 'severe' mark as stubble burning increasing in Punjab

Delhi's air 'unbreathable', AQI reaches 'severe' mark as stubble-burning increases in Punjab

Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says ‘waterman’ Rajendra Singh

Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says 'waterman' Rajendra Singh

Political slugfest around Yamuna crisis/frothing in Delhi am...

Manish Sisodia plays audio to show ‘BJP man’ ‘discussing’ party’s bid to poach AAP MLAs

Manish Sisodia plays audio to show ‘BJP man’ ‘discussing’ party’s bid to poach AAP MLAs

The senior AAP leader plays the audio tape at a press confer...


Cities

View All

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Man killed, three hurt as car rams into truck in Amritsar

LPG delivery person shot at, robbed of Rs 22K in Amritsar

Drone Seizure Case: Notorious cross-border smuggler from Tarn Taran booked

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs cop for taking Rs 4K bribe

Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Min

Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Minister

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Two women, 10-year-old child killed in hit-and-run in Mohali’s Jhanjheri village

Two women, 10-year-old child killed in hit-and-run in Mohali’s Jhanjheri village

In Chandigarh, safai karamchari's daughter, also a national-level basketball player, cracks medical school

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

Chandigarh: Nine nominated councillors take oath amid Opposition protest

Chandigarh factory blaze: No fire system at unit, department to probe officer

Delhi's air 'unbreathable', AQI reaches 'severe' mark as stubble burning increasing in Punjab

Delhi's air 'unbreathable', AQI reaches 'severe' mark as stubble-burning increases in Punjab

L-G asks MCD to take strict legal action against elements 'misleading' Delhi about landfills

Manish Sisodia plays audio to show ‘BJP man’ ‘discussing’ party’s bid to poach AAP MLAs

Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says 'waterman' Rajendra Singh

Print deities' images on notes, Kejriwal writes to PM

Suicide by 21-yr-old student, kin blame college

Suicide by 21-yr-old student, kin blame Jalandhar college

Jalandhar farmers honoured for not burning paddy stubble

Over 1L agri equipment provided to farmers on subsidy: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Kajla Society Embezzlement case: Another accused held

Indian embassy seeks details of Punjabis stranded in Abu Dhabi

Bihar man hacks wife to death

Bihar man hacks wife to death

Ludhiana: Facing slump, industry asking labourers to take a break

Ludhiana industrialist held for Rs 1,531-cr fraud

NRI couple from Australia alleges illegal possession of land by Punjab Police DSP

Trial for processing legacy waste successful, says official

Heart surgeries on hold at Rajindra hospital

Heart surgeries on hold at Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital

Patiala district witnesses highest single-day dengue surge

600 cartons of liquor seized in Patiala

Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, Narinder Kaur Bharaj among 3 MLAs nominated to Punjabi University Senate

Book on special children released