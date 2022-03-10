Uttarakhand Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: BJP set to retain state

Dehradun, March 10
Counting of votes for the 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.
The polling was held in the state on February 14 with more than 65 per cent of the electorate casting their votes.
The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in office this time---something which has never happened in the state's 21-year history.
Routed in the 2017 assembly polls with a tally of 11 seats against the BJP's 57, the Congress is trying to stage a comeback.
Several political heavyweights are among a total of 632 candidates awaiting what electronic voting machines (EVMs) hold in store for them.
Prominent among them are Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Bansidhar Bhagat, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya, besides state BJP president Madan Kaushik.
Important Congress leaders whose fate will be decided include former chief minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the fourth assembly Pritam Singh.
Prominent candidates trailing in their respective seats included Congress veteran Harish Rawat, who was behind Mohan Singh Bisht of the BJP by 7,085 votes in Lalkuan and Subodh Uniyal of the BJP who was trailing behind Om Gopal Rawat of the Congress in Narendra Nagar by 1,544 votes.
Yashpal Arya, who had returned to the Congress fold from the BJP ahead of the polls, was also trailing behind BJP's Rajesh Kumar in Bajpur by 3,163 votes.
Pritam Singh of the Congress was leading in Chakrata by 18,05 votes against Ramsharan Nautiyal of the BJP.
BJP's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was, however, trailing behind Bhuwan Chandra Kapri of the Congress by 954 votes in Khatima, according to trends available for all 70 seats in the state.
BSP and Independent candidates were ahead on two seats each, the Election Commission said.
BJP: 43
INC: 21
AAP: 0
BSP: 3
INDEPENDENTS: 3
Source: News 18
BJP: 46
INC: 20
BSP: 1
AAP: 0
Others: 3
Source: NDTV
BJP: 32
INC: 17
AAP: 0
Others: 4
Source: News 18
BJP: 31
INC: 17
AAP: 0
Others: 7
Source: News 18
BJP: 28
INC: 16
AAP: 0
Others: 2
Source: News 18
BJP: 24
INC: 15
AAP: 0
Others: 2
Source: News 18
BJP: 17
INC: 18
AAP:0
Others: 3
Source: News 18
Uttarakhand Trends
BJP 13
Congress 16
as per News18
