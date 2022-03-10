LIVE BLOG

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: BJP set to retain state

The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in office this time---something which has never happened in the state's 21-year history

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: BJP set to retain state

The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in office this time -- something which has never happened in the state's 21-year history.

PTI

Dehradun, March 10

Counting of votes for the 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

The polling was held in the state on February 14 with more than 65 per cent of the electorate casting their votes.

The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in office this time---something which has never happened in the state's 21-year history.

Routed in the 2017 assembly polls with a tally of 11 seats against the BJP's 57, the Congress is trying to stage a comeback.

Several political heavyweights are among a total of 632 candidates awaiting what electronic voting machines (EVMs) hold in store for them.

Prominent among them are Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Bansidhar Bhagat, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya, besides state BJP president Madan Kaushik.

Important Congress leaders whose fate will be decided include former chief minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the fourth assembly Pritam Singh.

#uttarakhand assembly election 2022 #uttarakhand assembly election result 2022 #uttarakhand assembly polls #uttarakhand election 2022 result #uttarakhand election result 2022

11:17 10 Mar
Former CM Harish Rawat training in Lalkuan

Prominent candidates trailing in their respective seats included Congress veteran Harish Rawat, who was behind Mohan Singh Bisht of the BJP by 7,085 votes in Lalkuan and Subodh Uniyal of the BJP who was trailing behind Om Gopal Rawat of the Congress in Narendra Nagar by 1,544 votes.

Yashpal Arya,  who had returned to the Congress fold from the BJP ahead of the polls, was also trailing behind BJP's Rajesh Kumar in Bajpur by 3,163 votes.

 Pritam Singh of the Congress was leading in Chakrata by 18,05 votes against Ramsharan Nautiyal of the BJP.

 
11:16 10 Mar
CM Dhami trailing in Khatima

BJP's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was, however, trailing behind Bhuwan Chandra Kapri of the Congress by 954 votes in Khatima, according to trends available for all 70 seats in the state.

BSP and Independent candidates were ahead on two seats each, the Election Commission said.
10:46 10 Mar
70/70 seats

BJP: 43

INC: 21

AAP: 0

BSP: 3

INDEPENDENTS: 3

Source: News 18
10:13 10 Mar
70/70

BJP: 46 

INC: 20

BSP: 1

AAP: 0

Others: 3

Source: NDTV 
09:41 10 Mar
53 /70 Seats

BJP: 32

INC: 17

AAP: 0

Others:  4

Source: News 18
09:35 10 Mar
51/70

BJP: 31

INC: 17

AAP: 0

Others: 7

Source: News 18
09:26 10 Mar
46/70 seats

BJP: 28

INC: 16

AAP: 0

Others: 2

Source: News 18  
09:18 10 Mar
41/70

BJP: 24

INC: 15

AAP: 0

Others: 2

Source: News 18 
09:06 10 Mar
36/70 seats

BJP:  17

INC: 18 

AAP:0 

Others: 3

Source: News 18
08:59 10 Mar
Uttarakhand Trends

Uttarakhand Trends

BJP 13

Congress 16

as per News18
08:44 10 Mar
Counting of votes for the 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">All real-time trends and results of Elections will be available on ECI&#39;s website <a href="https://t.co/kpYetPcU6R">https://t.co/kpYetPcU6R</a> and Voter Helpline App from 8:00 am onwards today.<br><br>Stay updated!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AssemblyElections2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AssemblyElections2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ElectionCommissionOfIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ElectionCommissionOfIndia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ECI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ECI</a> <a href="https://t.co/pHdLj0aggs">pic.twitter.com/pHdLj0aggs</a></p>&mdash; Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) <a href="https://twitter.com/ECISVEEP/status/1501743813454221312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 10, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep

2
Delhi

Former Intelligence Bureau officer 'rapes' 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Karol Bagh

3
Trending

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

4
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh goes global, to perform with Tory Lanez, Diamond Platnumz

5
Punjab Election

Punjab gears up for counting of votes on Thursday

6
World

Indian Airlines plane IC-814 hijacker Mistry Zahoor Ibrahim shot dead in Pakistan's Karachi

7
World

Small Ukrainian boy cries as he walks to Poland border; video surfaces

8
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine warns of radiation risk after power cut at occupied Chernobyl plant

9
Punjab

Punjab Assembly poll 2022: Ahead of results, leaders speak out

10
Nation

Uttar Pradesh EVM row: Varanasi ADM among three officials removed from poll duty

Don't Miss

View All
Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi
Punjab

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Majithia, Manpreet trail in Punjab

Goa Election Results LIVE updates: Laxmikant Parsekar, Utpal Parrikar lead in counting of postal ballots
Nation

Goa Election Results LIVE updates: BJP leads, just short of majority

Counting of votes for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand begins
Nation

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: BJP set to retain state

Manipur election 2022 LIVE updates: Counting begins for assembly polls, over 260 contestants await electoral fate
Nation

Manipur election 2022 LIVE updates: Counting begins for assembly polls, over 260 contestants await electoral fate

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: Term 2 for CM Yogi? Counting of votes to begins
Nation

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: 2nd term for CM Yogi as BJP gains massive victory with leads in over 200 seats

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Fate of 1,304 candidates to be decided today as counting for 117 assembly seats begins
Punjab

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep

Ukraine's First Lady pens open letter, says ‘if we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us’
Trending

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

With 52 lizards, snakes hidden in his clothing, man from Mexico arrested while trying to cross US border
World

With 52 lizards, snakes hidden in his clothing, man from Mexico arrested while trying to cross US border

Top Stories

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Fate of 1,304 candidates to be decided today as counting for 117 assembly seats begins

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep

Leading: AAP 88, Congress 15, SAD 9, BJP 4, Others 1

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Majithia, Manpreet trail in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli was leading f...

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: Term 2 for CM Yogi? Counting of votes to begins

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: 2nd term for CM Yogi as BJP gains massive victory with leads in over 200 seats

Cong, BSP in single digits

Yogi-Modi dominates Uttar Pradesh race, voters give clue to 2024 General Election

Yogi-Modi combination dominates Uttar Pradesh race as voters give a clue to 2024 general election

Counting of votes for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand begins

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: BJP set to retain state

The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in offic...

Cities

View All

Result to decide fate of MC General House

Amritsar: Result to decide fate of MC General House

GST team raids local businessman’s house

BSF seizes drone near border in Amritsar sector

Amritsar: Russia-Ukraine conflict hits local units hard

Experts flag agrarian crisis in Punjab

Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Which way will the wind blow?

Punjab Election results 2022: Which way will the wind blow?

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Bar Association writes to CJ on filling Judges' vacancies

Despite MC order, parking fee being imposed in Panchkula

Chandigarh Estate Office sells 8 sites for Rs 37.5 crore

After 1-year delay, Chandigarh MC to start process to set up new town and vending committee

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Former Intelligence Bureau officer 'rapes' 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Centre to bring Bill in Parliament for unifying three MCDs, announcement of poll dates deferred

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Assembly Poll 2022: It’s SAD vs Congress in Doaba likely

Assembly Poll 2022: It’s SAD vs Congress in Doaba likely

On counting eve, prayers & last-minute preparations

Sultanpur Lodhi braces for moment of truth

POLL VAULT

Jalandhar bizmen hold protest at Focal Point

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Fate of 175 candidates to be decided today

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Fate of 175 candidates to be decided today

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Security up ahead of counting of votes

Ludhiana: MBBS student returns from Kharkiv, praises Indian Government for help

Eight test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Burglars break into Samsung store in Sarabha Nagar Market, steal mobile phones worth Rs35 lakh

Fire safety remains a concern in city

Fire safety remains a concern in city

It's neck and neck in 8 Patiala segments

Rare surgery performed at city hospital

Majithia to watch poll results from Central Jail

NCC cadets visit Aviation Club