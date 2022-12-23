 'Country's atmosphere not right for Muslims, told my children to settle abroad', RJD leader's comment triggers row : The Tribune India

'Country's atmosphere not right for Muslims, told my children to settle abroad', RJD leader's comment triggers row

'Country's atmosphere not right for Muslims, told my children to settle abroad', RJD leader's comment triggers row

Abdul Bari Siddiqui/Twitter



Patna, December 22

Senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui triggered a row on Thursday after he said that the country's atmosphere is not livable for Muslims, adding that he has asked his children to settle abroad.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), however, clarified that it is Siddiqui's his own statement made in his personal capacity, and the party has nothing to do with it.

Siddiqui made the remark at an event organised by an Urdu daily to honour the newly-elected Chairman of Bihar Legislative Council, Devesh Chandra Thakur.

Addressing the gathering in the presence of Thakur, Siddiqui said: "I have a son and a daughter. The former is studying at Howard University in the US while the letter has passed out from the London School of Economics. I have told my son and daughter to get jobs abroad, and if possible, get citizenship there as well. The atmosphere in India is not right now."

Reacting to Siddiqui's comments, Nikhil Anand, the national general secretary of BJP's OBC wing, demanded slapping sedition charges on the RJD leader for his remarks which he termed as 'anti-India'.

"People like Siddiqui are running an anti-national and religious agenda under the garb of secularism. They are yet to come out of the ghetto culture. Siddiqui's statement reflects the ideology of RJD and shows how RJD plays politics of religious appeasement," Anand said.

"A person who does not have faith in the nation and its Constitution is definitely a traitor. Which of his bosses does Siddiqui want to please by making such provocative statements? It would be better if Siddiqui and his family go to Pakistan," Anand added.

Meanwhile, RJD spokesman Chitranjan Gagan said: "He (Siddiqui) made the remark in his personal capacity and the party has nothing to do with it. It is not our party's line. He probably expressed his views on the communal politics being played by the BJP. The BJP is running a communal agenda for the last eight years with an aim to spread communal tension in the society."

IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Ali Ahmed Aslam, Pakistan-born Scottish inventor of Chicken Tikka Masala, dies at 77

2
Nation

Mask up in crowded places, boost surveillance and keep hospitals ready: PM Modi's big messages at Covid meet

3
Nation

Cervical cancer vaccine to be provided in schools

4
Punjab

Numbers swell at Punjab's Zira, farmers in for long haul against liquor plant

5
Trending

Watch: Man seeks girlfriend while travelling in Delhi Metro with unique poster on his body, draws public attention

6
Punjab

Punjabi poetess Bhupinder Kaur Preet wins National Sahitya Akademi Award

7
Nation

Covid: Centre issues fresh guidelines for international arrivals, no random test for under 12

8
Nation

Covid threat: Random testing of foreign arrivals

9
World

At below -40°C, Arctic 'bomb cyclone' to hit US; people warned of 'life-threatening cold'

10
Nation

India, China held constructive dialogue: Joint statement on fresh talks on eastern Ladakh row

Don't Miss

View All
National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village
Punjab

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village

At -5.5°C, Srinagar records coldest night; Dal Lake freezes
J & K

At -5.5°C, Srinagar records coldest night; Dal Lake freezes

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down party worker’s phone trying to take selfie; video goes viral
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Top News

16 Army jawans killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Sikkim

16 Army jawans killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Sikkim

The truck carrying the soldiers skids off the road in a moun...

Govt approves Bharat Biotech's needle-free intranasal covid vaccine as booster dose for those above 18

World's first intranasal covid vacine to be available in India as booster dose from today

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had approved the...

Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers over rising covid cases in some countries

States to undertake mock drill to ensure operational readiness of covid-dedicated facilities

An advisory in this regard will be issued by Union Health Mi...

Security around Sidhu Moosewala’s Mansa house increased following threat to family

Security around Sidhu Moosewala's Mansa house increased following threats to family

Police have posted around 150 personnel around the house

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die 6 days ahead of schedule

Parliament's Winter Session ends early amid demands for discussion on Tawang clash

In his valedictory address, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says ...


Cities

View All

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar sector

Amritsar airport authorities review arrangements to enforce Covid restrictions

Waste cleaning yet to pick up pace at Bhagtanwala

Drone shot down in Tarn Taran

Security around Sidhu Moosewala’s Mansa house increased following threat to family

Security around Sidhu Moosewala's Mansa house increased following threats to family

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Opposition uproar in MC House

Opposition uproar in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House

13 days on, Chandigarh logs 1 case of Covid-19

Musical, stand-up comedy nights at 3-day Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Fog grounds 6 flights, delays 30 at International airport in Mohali

CAT 2022: Panchkula’s Arpan tops tricity with 99.91 percentile

'Messi gang' that stole 55 phones busted in Delhi; leader Pinku Messi involved in murder

'Messi gang' that stole 55 phones busted in Delhi; leader Pinku Messi involved in murder

DCW issues notice to Delhi Police on rape of 5-year-old girl

AAP announces Shelly Oberoi as Delhi mayoral candidate

At 5.3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's coldest morning

House-to-house vaccine drive, Delhi prepares to tackle Covid

Covid scare: 28 teams to conduct 800 tests a day

Covid scare: 28 teams to conduct 800 tests a day

Don't let outsiders interfere, MC officials told

MC to test water samples from across city for purity

Over 6,000-kg seized poppy husk destroyed

From Parliament to state, Doabites made their presence felt

VB came into limelight after busting transport tender, LDP scams

VB came into limelight after busting transport tender, LDP scams

7 booked for illegal mining

Bus rams into divider, none injured

Admn to organise job fair at ITI on Gill Road today

Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express partially restored

Administration gears up to curb sale of Chinese ‘manja’

Administration gears up to curb sale of Chinese ‘manja’

Punjabi varsity beat defending champions Corps of Signals

Students take part in international conference