Couple among three dead in Vizag as speeding car hits two-wheeler

PTI

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), August 8

Three people, including a couple, died here when a speeding car with six partying youngsters onboard allegedly crashed into a two-wheeler, police said on Tuesday. The accident occurred late on Monday night near Radisson Hotel on the beach road leading to Bheemili from the port city.

"Out of the six persons in the car, one person died and the couple going in the opposite direction on their two-wheeler also died," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vidyasagar Naidu told PTI.

Meanwhile, one more person travelling in the car was injured and admitted to the hospital while the remaining four are absconding, Naidu said.

According to police, the occupants in the car, who are unemployed locals, were in an inebriated condition. Police recovered beer bottles from the car.

Prior to the crash, the six persons travelling in the car grabbed a person's mobile phone as he reportedly saw one of them throwing out a beer bottle.

Naidu said that they thought the bystander could inform the police so they grabbed his mobile phone but just a few moments later, the accident occurred.

He said the accused persons have been identified and noted that the accident happened due to rash driving in a drunken condition.

"Absconding persons will be taken into custody while a case has been registered under IPC Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder)", said Naidu.

#Andhra Pradesh