 Couple, five children jump to death in Rajasthan; all 7 bodies retrieved : The Tribune India

Couple, five children jump to death in Rajasthan; all 7 bodies retrieved

Police say couple and their children might have jumped into the canal by tying their feet together

Couple, five children jump to death in Rajasthan; all 7 bodies retrieved

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Jaipur/Jodhpur, March 1

A couple allegedly jumped to their deaths in a canal with their five children in Rajasthan’s Jalore district on Wednesday, police said.

The bodies of all seven were recovered, they said.

It appears to be a case of suicide. The seven bodies have been taken out from the canal and kept in the mortuary for post-mortem, Superintendent of Police Kiran Kang said.

The victims have been identified as Shankarlal (32), his wife Badli (30), their daughters Ramila (12), KC (10), Janvi (8) and sons Prakash (6) and Hitesh (3). They were residents of Ghalifa village, Sanchore police station SHO Niranjan Pratap Singh said.

Kang said the couple and their children might have jumped into the canal by tying their feet together.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Shankarlal, a farmer, took the step after a dispute with his wife, she said.

Circle Officer Roop Singh said, “They all reached the canal and jumped in about 2.30 pm.”

They left their clothes and a mobile phone at the banks.

The police roped in the State Disaster Response Force to retrieve the bodies.

Prakash’s body was recovered around 4.00 pm while those of his family members were retrieved shortly after around 200 metres away.

There was speculation on the reason why the couple took the step. Some villagers reportedly said that the couple quarrelled regularly and relatives had to intervene after one such argument on Monday. On Wednesday, they found the family had suddenly gone missing.

Some others have alleged that the family was being harassed by someone in the village. According to this version, the panchayat met two days ago on the issue but did not find any resolution. The couple had appealed to the villagers to get them justice and they were under duress.

The police, however, have not commented on these versions.

“We have yet to ascertain the cause,” the circle officer said, adding that they are waiting for the family to file a complaint.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks Supreme Court for 'historic' decision

2
Nation

Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving

3
Delhi

Gurugram property dealer arrested after his video of 'stealing' flower pots went viral

4
Chandigarh

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

5
Chandigarh

Theft at Elante store in Chandigarh

6
Punjab

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over Ajnala incident

8
Punjab

Not for armed struggle, says radical leader Amritpal Singh

9
Patiala

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

10
Delhi

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

Don't Miss

View All
Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Top News

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly raises BBC tax issue with EAM Jaishankar

All entities must comply with laws, Jaishankar tells UK Foreign Minister on BBC tax ‘survey’

UK cites legal process for delay in extraditing Mallaya, Nir...

MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research

MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research

Licence suspended over violation of laws, say officials

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over Ajnala incident

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over Ajnala incident

Will update him on the law and order situation in the state

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

Haryana sarpanches hold protest against e-tender policy in Panchkulas, allege baton charge by police

Haryana sarpanches hold protest against e-tender policy in Panchkula, allege baton charge by police

Police said some protesters tried to jump over the barricade...


Cities

View All

Drone shot along Punjab border in December 2022 had 'footprints' in China, Pakistan: BSF

Drone shot along Punjab border in December 2022 had 'footprints' in China, Pakistan: BSF

Kapil Sharma says his role in 'Zwigato' will reveal several hidden facets of his personality; watch trailer

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC prepares list of top 100 property tax defaulters

Unaided colleges stay defiant on centralised admission portal issue in Amritsar

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

Haryana sarpanches hold protest against e-tender policy in Panchkula, allege baton charge by police

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Department looks at PPP way to improve diagnostic services

Anupama Upadhyaya of Panchkula becomes national badminton champ

Excise policy: BJP holds protests in various parts of Delhi, demands Kejriwal’s resignation

Excise policy: BJP holds protests in various parts of Delhi, demands Kejriwal's resignation

As AQI improves, authorities lift curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR under GRAP stage II

Sisodia, Satyendar Jain arrested as PM Modi wants to stop good work being done in Delhi: Kejriwal

Fire breaks out at factory in north Delhi

Heart harvested from patient at Delhi hospital sent to AIIMS via 10-km green corridor

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

35 bikes, 12 cars burnt outside police station

Month after NRI complained of assault, cops lodge FIR

Soldier thrown off train, seriously hurt

9 smugglers arrested with intoxicants, liquor

Suspect in double murder case nabbed from Haridwar in 48 hrs

Suspect in double murder case nabbed from Haridwar in 48 hrs

Public toilet built under Smart City Mission in pathetic state

Deed writer caught taking Rs 20K bribe

Drugs worth lakhs incinerated by cops

Man climbs atop MC office building, threatens suicide

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

Panchayat fund scam: VB's lookout circular against ex-MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Students, staff question law & order situation at Punjabi University, Patiala

Two-day science festival organised at Punjabi University, Patiala