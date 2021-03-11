Chhattisgarh couple kill themselves after poisoning their 2 minor children

PTI

Kanker, May 6

A Raipur-based man and his wife allegedly hanged themselves to death after poisoning their two minor children at a lodge in this district, police said on Friday.

Jitendra Dewangan, 38, and Savita, 35, were found hanging from the ceiling fan inside a room at the lodge on Thursday night, while the bodies of their children were found on the bed, Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha said.

They were natives of Raipur and had checked into the lodge at the New Bus Stand here on Wednesday evening, he said.

“The lodge staff found something amiss as the family did not come out of the room till Thursday evening, following which they informed the police. The police broke open the door and found the couple hanging next to each other,” he said.

“Prima facie, it seemed that the couple poisoned their son and daughter, aged below 10, before committing the suicide. However, no suicide note was found. The post-mortem report is awaited," the SP said.

A case was registered and investigation was under way, he added.