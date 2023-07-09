Court acquits 6 accused of arson, rioting

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 8

A Delhi court has acquitted six persons accused of rioting, arson and loot in a 2020 Delhi riots case. As many as 53 persons were killed in the riots.

In its July 6 order, the court acquitted accused Sahil, Dinesh, Tinku, Sandeep, Vikas Kashyap and Sonu, who were allegedly a part of a riotous mob that committed arson and thefts in a shop in Bhagirathi Vihar during the riots on February 25, 2020.

“I find that prosecution has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that accused persons were part of the mob responsible for the incidents under being probed,” Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said.

The Gokalpuri police station had registered an FIR against the six accused under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those relating to rioting, on the basis of two complaints.