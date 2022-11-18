Court allows narco test on Delhi murder accused

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 17

A local court today extended the police custody of Mehrauli murder accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala by five days and allowed his narco test to unravel the case. Investigators are likely to take help from other police districts in the city and take him to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to establish the sequence of events leading to the gruesome killing of his live-in partner Shradha Walkar.

Cops to take accused to HP, Uttarakhand Investigators to take Aaftab to Himachal and Uttarakhand to establish sequence of events

Sources say Aaftab and Shradha travelled to these states after leaving Mumbai

Cops traced garbage van in which Aaftab disposed of his blood-stained clothes

Aaftab (28) allegedly strangled Shradha on May 18 and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

The police said the couple used to have frequent arguments over financial issues and it was suspected that there was a fight between them that prompted Poonawala to kill 27-year-old Walkar. Officials said after leaving Mumbai, both Shradha and Aaftab had travelled to several locations and the police would visit these places with the accused to ascertain whether something happened on those trips that triggered the murder. The police have traced the garbage van in which Aaftab had disposed of his blood-stained clothes and also recovered an unpaid water bill of Rs 300 and food bills.