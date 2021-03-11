'Court, Constitution to decide Gyanvapi issue'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 30

Asserting that the BJP was always eager to “take everyone along”, party president JP Nadda today said issues like Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri temple would be “decided by courts and the Constitution” and the party would follow the decision in letter and spirit.

Addressing a press conference on the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s eight years in office, Nadda gave a detailed briefing on his achievements. “Prime Minister Modi has changed the political culture and ushered in a responsive and proactive government,” he said.

Brushing aside suggestions that a section of the society feels alienated under the BJP-led government, Nadda said: “When we work politically, it is our endeavour to take everyone along. Our conduct is centered on the principle of a strong nation, one nation. Everyone will have an equal share.”

On the question whether reclaiming temples at Kashi and Mathura was part of the BJP’s agenda, Nadda said the “court and Constitution will decide on it and the BJP will follow the decision in letter and spirit”.

“The BJP only passed a resolution on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue at its national executive meeting (in 1989) at Palampur and after that there has been no resolution,” he said.

Speaking on the government’s performance, he said ensuring last mile delivery of various government schemes had been the biggest challenge of the Modi government.

On the Uttarakhand Government forming a committee on the Uniform Civil Code, he said the BJP always worked on the principle of justice to all and appeasement of none. “It is okay. They are discussing it. As far as we are concerned, we have been saying that everyone must be treated equally. Our broad outline is justice to all, appeasement of none. This is our basic principle, we are working in accordance with it,” he said.

Meanwhile, stating that every BJP worker would spend 75 hours over 10 days to take the achievements of the Modi government to people, Nadda launched a special campaign called “8 Years of Seva, Sushasan & Garib Kalyan” to reach out to the youth and other citizens through the NaMo App.

Flanked by Union ministers Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur, Nadda also released a theme song to mark the anniversary.

