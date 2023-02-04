Court discharges student activists Sharjeel Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha in Jamia violence case

New Delhi, February 4
A court here on Saturday discharged student activists Sharjeel Imam and Asif Iqbal Tanha in the Jamia violence case.
Additional Sessions Judge Arul Verma discharged them in a case registered at the Jamia Nagar police station in 2019.
A detailed order is awaited.
However, Imam will continue to remain in jail as he is an accused in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.
Police had registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, in connection with the communal violence that erupted after a clash between police and people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the M...
A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says ‘I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary’
Preneet Kaur is accused of helping the BJP in the northern s...
Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain
According to a FIFA ruling, men football players can wear tu...
'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77
Was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai
CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar
Says the message of equality was propagated by Guru Ravidass...