Court extends Satyendar Jain's custody till June 13

New Delhi, June 9
A special court here today granted four-day custody of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain to the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.
Special Judge Geetanjli Goel extended Jain’s custody till June 13 on the ED’s application that sought his further custody for five more days.
Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the agency, told the court that during his earlier custody, the ED conducted searches at several places and that certain incriminating material, including cash and documents, were found. He told the court that the agency needed to confront Jain with certain documents.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Jain, opposed the Enforcement Directorate’s application, saying the accused was already in the ED’s custody and that there was no ground for further extending his custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested
Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Karnataka's JDS 'fails to contact 1 MLA'
Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...
NEET PG 2021 admissions: SC dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...
Concerned by food, fertiliser export restrictions, IMF welcomes India's decision to relax ban on wheat exports
India had banned wheat exports last month in a bid to check ...