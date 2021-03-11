Court extends Satyendar Jain's custody till June 13

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 9

A special court here today granted four-day custody of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain to the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel extended Jain’s custody till June 13 on the ED’s application that sought his further custody for five more days.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the agency, told the court that during his earlier custody, the ED conducted searches at several places and that certain incriminating material, including cash and documents, were found. He told the court that the agency needed to confront Jain with certain documents.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Jain, opposed the Enforcement Directorate’s application, saying the accused was already in the ED’s custody and that there was no ground for further extending his custody.