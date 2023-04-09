 Court gave jolt to Opposition: Modi on SC junking petition over CBI, ED 'misuse' : The Tribune India

Court gave jolt to Opposition: Modi on SC junking petition over CBI, ED 'misuse'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the inauguration of various development projects at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Saturday. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said dynastic rule bred corruption and pointed out that the Supreme Court gave Opposition parties a “jolt” by refusing to entertain their plea when they approached it for “protection” against investigation by probe agencies.

Those nurturing dynastic rule feeling uncomfortable

Some people have been nurturing dynastic rule, nepotism and corruption. They are rattled as they are not comfortable with those who work honestly. Narendra Modi, pm

Telangana CM KCR skips PM’s event

  • PM Narendra Modi lays stone of and opens projects worth over Rs 11,300 cr in Telangana
  • The PM accuses the state government of not cooperating in the execution of projects
  • Flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express at Secunderabad railway station
  • Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao keeps away from event

BJP identifies 160 ‘weak’ LS constituencies

  • The BJP is set to intensify its outreach in 160 ‘weak’ Lok Sabha constituencies where it lost in 2019, say sources
  • Its southern push got a boost with the joining of CR Kesavan, great grandson of freedom fighter and Congress man C Rajagopalachari
  • A member of the Congress for 20 years, Kesavan resigned from the party in February

“A few days ago, some parties went to court seeking protection that no one should seek to probe their ‘books filled with corruption’, but the court gave them a shock,” Modi said, without taking any names.

Recently, 14 parties, led by the Congress, had filed a petition in the apex court alleging that there had been an alarming rise in the use of coercive criminal processes against leaders of the Opposition and other citizens exercising their fundamental right to dissent.

The PM also played up his “tushtikaran” (appeasement) versus “santushtikjaran” (satisfaction for all) argument and said his government’s focus on the latter had been a hit with the common man.

Addressing a rally at Hyderabad in Telangana, where the Assembly elections are slated to take place this year, Modi made a veiled attack at the K Chandrashekar Rao-led government saying that people of the state should be wary of those who nurtured dynastic rule, nepotism and corruption.

The PM accused the state government of not cooperating in the execution of development projects initiated by the Centre in the state, leading to a delay in their completion.

“I appeal to the Telangana Government not to cause a hindrance in development activities; not to make people victims and deprive the state of prosperity,” Modi said. The PM said serving people with utmost devotion was the Centre’s top priority. “We work round the clock to achieve this objective. However, a handful of people are rattled by this,” Modi said. “These are the people who have been nurturing dynastic rule, nepotism and corruption. They are not comfortable with those who do their work honestly,” the PM said. Modi said such people were not bothered about the progress made by the country or societal welfare. “They only want their near and dear ones to flourish. They are interested only in finding out how their family’s interests can be best served in a project or an investment,” Modi said.

“Those who practice family rule like to control every system. They do not like it if the control is challenged,” Modi said. Citing an “example”, Modi said the direct benefit transfer scheme could not take off earlier because the dynastic forces did not want to give up their control over the system.

On the free ration provided to 80 crore poor people and various other welfare schemes of the Centre, the PM said, “True social justice is born when the country moves away from ‘tushtikaran’ (appeasement) towards ‘santushtikaran’ (satisfaction of all). The entire country, including Telangana, wants to walk on the path of “santushtikaran,” Modi said

The PM laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore. He laid the foundation stone of AIIMS, Bibinagar, Hyderabad, five national highway projects and the redevelopment of the Secunderabad railway station. He also dedicated other development projects related to the Railways to the public.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister flagged off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express at the Secunderabad railway station in Hyderabad.

Chief Minister Rao kept away from the event.

