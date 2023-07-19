 Court grants a week’s interim bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar on medical grounds : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Court grants a week’s interim bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar on medical grounds

Court grants a week’s interim bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar on medical grounds

Noting that Kumar has a torn ligament, the court granted him the relief

Court grants a week’s interim bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar on medical grounds

Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, July 19

A Delhi sessions court Wednesday granted a week’s interim bail to Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, accused of beating to death a former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar over two years ago, on medical grounds.

Noting that Kumar has a torn ligament, the court granted him the relief.

It was hearing the interim bail application of Kumar, who has been lodged in judicial custody since June 2, 2021 for the alleged killing of junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar.

“Keeping in view the present medical condition of the applicant or accused, it is ordered that he be released on interim bail for a period of one week, from July 23 to July 30, only on furnishing personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties in the like amount,” Additional Sessions Judge Sushil Kumar said.

The judge noted the plea was filed because Kumar has suffered a ligament tear near the right knee (tear of the anteromedial bundle of the Anterior Cruciate Ligament) and the surgery has to be performed on July 26.

He said the investigating officer (IO) had verified the medical documents and Kumar was advised to be admitted to a private hospital on Pusa Road on July 23.

“It is further important to mention that medical status report was also called from the office of the jail superintendent concerned and a detailed report has been received which shows that applicant Sushil Kumar was also referred to Sports Injury Centre at Safdarjung Hospital,” the court said.

It said the documents prepared at Safdarjung Hospital (and verified by the IO) showed that Kumar was suffering from a partial ACL tear in his right knee and needed elective surgery for the same.

While granting him the relief, the court said keeping in view the threat perception of the witnesses and also considering Kumar’s safety and security, at least two security personnel will be present with him round-the-clock.

It said the expenditure for the deployment of security personnel will be borne by the accused’s family and the said amount will to be deposited in advance with the jail superintendent concerned.

“He (Sushil Kumar) is further directed not to threaten the prosecution witnesses or tamper with evidence or indulge in any such crime. The applicant/accused shall share his phone’s live location as and when required by the IO,” the court said.

On violation of the conditions, the bail was liable to be cancelled, it said.

Kumar, along with a some others, has been accused of assaulting Sagar Dhankar and his friends Jai Bhagwan and Bhagat in the parking lot of the city’s Chhatrasal stadium on May 4, 2021 over an alleged property dispute.

Dhankar later succumbed to injuries following which Kumar was arrested.

A court had framed charges for murder and criminal conspiracy against Kumar and 17 others on October 12.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

57 countries give visa-free access to Indian passport holders; see full list

2
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

3
Patiala

Heavy rain in Patiala leads to flood-like situation

4
Delhi

Pilot, husband thrashed for 'torturing' 10-year-old domestic help in Delhi's Dwarka

5
Punjab

Advisory issued in Punjab's Gurdaspur as water is released into Ujh river

6
Chandigarh

Nod to mobility plan, proposed Metro to cover 77 km in Chandigarh tricity

7
Haryana

Haryana BJP leader a key witness in WFI chief case

8
Delhi

Finally, northern region sees fall in tomato prices

9
Comment

India-China ties at a crossroads

10
J & K

Army officer killed, 3 soldiers injured in fire incident in Siachen

Don't Miss

View All
Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Nation

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Punjab’s Faridkot-based doctor appointed to key admin position in US
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface
Punjab

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Top News

Eight dead as heavy rains create flood-like situation in Jammu, many rivers breach danger mark

Eight dead as heavy rains create flood-like situation in Jammu, many rivers breach danger mark

Chopper, battery car service at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine sus...

People living near banks of Ujh, Ravi rivers in Punjab’s Pathankot, Gurdaspur evacuated

People living near banks of Ujh, Ravi rivers in Punjab’s Pathankot, Gurdaspur evacuated

Any info about flood-like situations can be given on toll-fr...

Army captain dies in tent fire in Siachen, 3 others injured

Army officer killed, 3 soldiers injured in fire incident in Siachen

Regiment Medical Officer Capt Anshuman Singh succumbed to se...

Tension in Manipur hills areas after May 4 video of two women paraded naked surfaces

Tension in Manipur hills areas after May 4 video of two women paraded naked surfaces

Police say a case of abduction, gangrape and murder register...

10 killed as power transformer explodes in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

15 electrocuted in accident at power transformer at Namami Gange site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

The dead include 3 police inspectors and 3 home guards; magi...


Cities

View All

Private un-aided colleges rue low student enrolment on centralised admission portal

Private un-aided colleges rue low student enrolment on centralised admission portal

4 arrested for murder in Indira Colony

SGPC spares 53 acres for nursery for flood-hit farmers

Commuters a harried lot as rains wash away roads in Amritsar

Knotty affair: Tilted poles, overhead dangling cables deface Sultanwind village

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held for making extortion calls to bizmen in Chandigarh, Mohali

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held for making extortion calls to bizmen in Chandigarh, Mohali

Nod to mobility plan, proposed Metro to cover 77 km in Chandigarh tricity

PGI under strain: Long waitlist, paediatric unit seeks more surgery experts

‘Tainted’ Punjab AIG, 2 others booked for extortion

To pay off debt, Ferozepur man takes to peddling, held

Video: Pilot, husband thrashed for torturing 10-year-old domestic help

Pilot, husband thrashed for 'torturing' 10-year-old domestic help in Delhi's Dwarka

Kashmere Gate ISBT in Delhi commences operation

Yamuna’s water level breaches danger mark in Delhi again amid rain

Delhi court directs officials to provide CCTV footage to Manish Sisodia on manhandling claim

Ghaziabad: Man sitting in middle of road hit by car, killed; driver booked

Harbhajan Singh visits flood-hit areas in Jalandhar

Harbhajan Singh visits flood-hit areas in Jalandhar

Cable operator attacked in Mohalla Gobindgarh

Deluge: NGOs, social organisations lend helping hand to flood-hit in Jalandhar

Credit war erupts over repair work on bundh in Lohian area

Shahkot: Sand, silt render fields ‘unfit’ for sowing crops

Bharat Nagar Chowk closed for traffic, commuters left in lurch

Bharat Nagar Chowk closed for traffic, commuters left in lurch

Bike-borne assailants kill Canadian NRI in Ludhiana

After recent rains, pothole-ridden Rahon Road poses risk

Sewers overflow again in Dhoka Mohalla area

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Tubular necrosis, intense lung congestion caused deaths: Report

Heavy rain in Patiala and adjoining areas on Wednesday morning leads to a flood-like situation in many areas

Heavy rain in Patiala leads to flood-like situation

Patiala: Farmers race against time to sow paddy

2 killed as roof of house collapses in Punjab's Patiala

Will ensure early relief for flood-hit: Minister

Dera volunteers to the rescue of flood victims