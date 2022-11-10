Court reserves order on bail of actor Jacqueline Fernandez till Friday

New Delhi, November 10
A Delhi court will pronounce on Friday its order on whether to grant regular bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.
Special Judge Shailendra Malik, who had earlier granted Fernandez interim bail, reserved the order for Friday after hearing arguments from lawyers appearing for the actor as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The court will hear arguments on the charge on November 24.
The court had on September 26 granted interim bail to the actor on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.
The court had on August 31 taken cognisance of a supplementary chargesheet filed by the ED and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.
Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary chargesheet.
