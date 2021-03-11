Court reserves order on bail plea of Sharjeel

PTI

New Delhi, June 6

A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order on an application by former JNU student Sharjeel Imam, seeking interim bail in a case related to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 North-east Delhi riots.

Special Judge Amitabh Rawat posted the matter for June 10. In his application, Imam relied on Supreme Court’s order on sedition and argued that the trial court can’t take Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) into consideration pending a final decision on its constitutionality.

The Supreme Court had in May directed that Section 124A, IPC, be kept in abeyance and asked the Centre as well as the state governments to refrain from registering any case for the offence of sedition under this section.

Imam is accused of making inflammatory speeches against the government on the CAA and NRC issues in December 2019.