Court reserves order on bail plea of Sharjeel

New Delhi, June 6
A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order on an application by former JNU student Sharjeel Imam, seeking interim bail in a case related to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 North-east Delhi riots.
Special Judge Amitabh Rawat posted the matter for June 10. In his application, Imam relied on Supreme Court’s order on sedition and argued that the trial court can’t take Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) into consideration pending a final decision on its constitutionality.
The Supreme Court had in May directed that Section 124A, IPC, be kept in abeyance and asked the Centre as well as the state governments to refrain from registering any case for the offence of sedition under this section.
Imam is accused of making inflammatory speeches against the government on the CAA and NRC issues in December 2019.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing
All personnel withdrawn from the security will join back by ...
Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case
Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian has also been na...
Sadhu Singh Dharamsot remained in controversy over serious graft allegations during Amarinder govt
Though dropped from Charanjit Channi-led government over all...
Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it
Illegal felling, scam in transfers, postings, issues that ga...
In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel
Will enable their deployment during disaster management task...