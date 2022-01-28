Covaxin, Covishield get conditional market nod for inoculating adults

Not to be sold off the shelf, but pvt hospitals can procure shots from makers

Covaxin, Covishield get conditional market nod for inoculating adults

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 27

The Drug Controller General of India today granted conditional regular market approval for India-made Covaxin and locally manufactured Covishield for use in adult population.

Graph plateauing

Omicron-induced third wave is plateauing in some states like Maharashtra, UP, Delhi, Odisha, Haryana and WB, says the Health Ministry

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday the government’s vaccination drive would continue as it is to provide first and second doses for all and a precautionary dose for senior citizens with co-morbidities as well as for frontline workers. Market authorisation means that private hospitals can now directly procure the shots from the manufacturers. The vaccines will, however, not be sold off the shelf and will continue to be administered at registered vaccination centres through the CoWIN platform.

The conditions of the approval say the firms will have to submit data of overseas ongoing clinical trials with due analysis once every six months instead of once every 15 days. The vaccine will be supplied for programmatic setting and all vaccinations done in India will be recorded on CoWIN platform. Adverse event post-immunisation and adverse event of special interest will continue to be monitored with safety data to be submitted once in six months (instead of 15 days).

Bharat Biotech-made Covaxin, and Serum Institute of India’s Covishield are the first Covid shots to get conditional regular approval in India. So far these were allowed for emergency use.

On January 19, the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Covid-19 had recommended regular market approval to Covishield and Covaxin subject to certain conditions.

The emergency use authorisation (EUA) is a mechanism to facilitate the availability and use of medical countermeasures, including vaccines, during public health emergencies such as the current Covid-19 pandemic. The Health Ministry today said the approval indicates the promptness and timeliness with which the public response strategy and decision-making apparatus of the country has responded to the emerging needs during the pandemic. Of all regulatory authorities worldwide, only the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) of the UK have so far granted “conditional market authorisation” to Pfizer and AstraZeneca Covid vaccines, respectively.

The “conditional market authorization” is a new category of market authorisation that has emerged during the current pandemic.

Under this, approval pathways are fast-tracked conditionally to enhance access to certain pharmaceuticals for meeting the emerging needs of drugs or vaccines.

Today’s approvals will allay the fears of skeptics who are vaccine-hesitant due to emergency approval of the shots. The conditional market authorisation also means the vaccine safety has been firmly established.

A government analysis of the Omicron-induced third wave has shown significant lower mortality this year as compared to the second wave in 2021 on account of over 74 per cent adults fully covered with both doses in 2022 as against just 2 per cent in May 2021.

#Covaxin #Covishield

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Absconding for nine months, late Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour finally arrested

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal barred from entering Pakistan via Wagah border: Report

3
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new bungalow in Mumbai is a replica of his house in Uttar Pradesh village; see photo

4
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

5
Nation

India voted against Palestine at UN after Pegasus deal: Report

6
Punjab

Punjab polls: Navjot Sidhu's assets worth Rs 44.63 crore, including 2 high-end SUVs, watches worth Rs 44 lakh

7
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

8
Punjab

BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal joins Shiromani Akali Dal

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala: Striking a chord with young & old

10
Punjab Tribune interview

Navjot Sidhu and company will have to pay for false case against Bikram Majithia, says Sukhbir Badal

Don't Miss

View All
66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood
J & K

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry’: Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate, says Report
World

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry': Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate and spread, says report

From ‘sleeping on roads’ to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums
Lifestyle

From 'sleeping on roads' to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums

When called ‘mad’, actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner. Here is the story
Nation

When called 'mad', actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner, fans laud his humanity. Here is the story

Top Stories

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Cities

View All

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in district

2 Punjab Lok Congress candidates from Doaba return tickets

Constituency watch: Nakodar

Nawanshahr dist leads state with highest voter enrolment

Jalandhar district reports 211 cases, three deaths

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

387 test +ve, 4 succumb in Ludhiana

Man ends life over property dispute, relatives booked

36 candidates file nomination papers on Day 4

15 booked for abetting bizman's suicide

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

8 food samples fail quality test in Patiala district

Patiala Health Department fails to meet daily Covid vaccination target

Honour for Punjabi University Professor

Faculty development programme ends at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law