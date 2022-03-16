Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 12-14 starts today

New Delhi, March 16
The inoculation of children in the age group of 12 to 14 years against Covid-19 started on Wednesday with Corbevax vaccine.
Besides, the government has also decided to waive the condition of comorbidity for those above 60 years in order to receive the precaution dose.
"Taking the Covid-19 vaccination campaign forward, under the '#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine' campaign led by PM @NarendraModi ji, the Covid vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 has started from today. All the people of 60+ ages will also be able to get precaution doses from today. Let's secure the country together, get the vaccine," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.
कोविड टीकाकरण अभियान को आगे बढ़ाते हुए, PM @NarendraModi जी के नेतृत्व में ‘#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine’ अभियान के तहत 12-14 आयुवर्ग के बच्चों का कोविड टीकाकरण आज से शुरू हो चुका है।— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) March 16, 2022
60+ आयु के सब लोग भी आज से प्रिकॉशन डोज लगवा सकेंगे।
आइए मिलकर देश सुरक्षित करे, वैक्सीन लगवायें। pic.twitter.com/sz0eg4zObD
Two doses of Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax would be administered to the beneficiaries in the 12 to 14 years age group in an interval of 28 days, the guidelines said.
As of March 1, 2021, there were 4.7 crore children aged 12 and 13 years in the country.
Also, the precaution dose can now be administered to all people aged 60 years and above, and the prioritization and sequencing of this dose would be based on completion of nine months to 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose.
As per the guidelines, the precaution dose should be of the same vaccine that was administered to a person during primary vaccination.
"The vaccination slots will be booked for 12-14 years age group for "Corbevax" only through Co-WIN. Vaccinator has to ensure that the vaccine is administered to only those children who have completed the age of 12 years on the date of vaccination and if a child is registered but has not attained the age of 12 years, the vaccination is not to be given," the guidelines released by the Health Ministry on Monday said.
The Centre has asked states to organize dedicated Covid-19 vaccination sessions through earmarked centres and train vaccinators to avoid mixing of vaccines during the inoculation of adolescents.
