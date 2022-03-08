Covid aid: Supreme Court concerned over fake death certificates

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 7

Expressing concern over fake Covid-19 death certificates issued by some doctors for ex gratia relief, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the government to suggest measures to curb it.

“What is worrying is the fake certificate given by doctors… It is a very serious thing… Please suggest how we can curb the issue of fake certificates being issued by the doctors. It may take away someone’s real opportunity,” a SC Bench said.

The Bench, which also included Justice BV Nagarathna, said it might order a probe into the matter. Asking the Centre to submit its suggestions to check the issuance of fake Covid-19 death certificates, it posted the matter for hearing on March 14.