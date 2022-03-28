Covid awareness phone messages likely to end

New Delhi, March 28
Covid-related announcements that precede a phone conversation could end in the coming days with the Covid 19 pandemic rapidly shrinking.
Earlier the government had asked telecom operators to set the Covid awareness messages to warn people against laxity and repeatedly remind them of the urgency of the Covid appropriate behaviours.
Sources said the population is at a high level of awareness now and the government was considering dropping the Covid-19 pre-call messages.
The health ministry has received representations to this effect.
The telecom ministry is also engaged with health officials on the issue and has written to the health ministry asking for pre-call messages to be dropped.
