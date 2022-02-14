Covid cases below 50,000 after 40 days

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 13

The Covid pandemic continued to contract on Sunday with daily cases falling below 50,000 for the first time in 40 days.

India reported 44,877 infections, with active cases falling to 5,37,045.

In another milestone, more than 70 per cent of adolescents aged between 15 and 18 years received the first dose of vaccine. “Young India further strengthens the world’s largest vaccination drive. More than 70 per cent of our youngsters in the 15-18 age group have received their first dose,” Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter.

The estimated population of youth in the 15-18 age bracket is 7.4 crore. Of them, 1.47 crore have been fully vaccinated with two Covaxin doses. —

#children vaccination