Covid cases below 50,000 after 40 days

New Delhi, February 13
The Covid pandemic continued to contract on Sunday with daily cases falling below 50,000 for the first time in 40 days.
India reported 44,877 infections, with active cases falling to 5,37,045.
In another milestone, more than 70 per cent of adolescents aged between 15 and 18 years received the first dose of vaccine. “Young India further strengthens the world’s largest vaccination drive. More than 70 per cent of our youngsters in the 15-18 age group have received their first dose,” Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter.
The estimated population of youth in the 15-18 age bracket is 7.4 crore. Of them, 1.47 crore have been fully vaccinated with two Covaxin doses. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites
This is ISRO’s first launch in 2022
Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh
This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the st...
This is the fifth Assembly poll being held in the hill state...
Voting on in Goa; 301 candidates in fray for 40 Assembly seats
Voting begins at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the singl...
India adds 34,113 Covid cases; active cases fall below 5 lakh after 37 days
The daily Covid cases have remained below 1 lakh for eight c...