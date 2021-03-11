Covid cases rising, PM Modi likely to engage CMs on April 27

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 24

With new Covid cases rising and active cases crossing 15,000 on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a virtual meeting with state chief ministers and LGs of Union Territories to discuss the preventive and containment strategies as lives go back to normal and mask fatigue sets in.

Government sources said the PM is expected to ask the Chief Ministers to continue with the mask mandate in the light of a recent surge in some states, including Delhi, Haryana, UP, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, and Kerala.

Fresh cases 2,593

Total deaths 5,22,193

5,22,193 Active cases 15,873

44 deaths in 24 hours

Delhi this week reintroduced compulsory masking in public spaces after earlier waiving off the penalty for not wearing masks altogether.

Delhi has seen a consistent surge in cases for a fortnight with daily positivity crossing 4 per cent as against the national average of less than 1 per cent.

According to the WHO, containment measures must be adopted in any district or unit which witnesses positivity rate above 5 per cent.

Nationally, India today saw 2,593 cases, while active load reached 15,873. Daily positivity nationally remained below 1 per cent at 0.59 per cent on Sunday although it has been steadily rising.

Meanwhile, new cases in the country continued to rise for the fifth day in a row, but daily positivity nationally remained at 0.56 per cent. Daily positivity rose from 0.56 per cent on Saturday to 0.59 per cent today.

Delhi on Sunday reported a slight dip in fresh Covid cases, at 1,083 in last 24 hours, against 1,094 on the previous day, while there was one more death, the Health Department bulletin said.

#narendra modi