Covid cases up, DGCA to conduct random checks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 17

In view of the rise in infections across the country, the aviation regulator has said it will carry out random checks to ensure that Covid protocols are strictly followed by airlines and passengers.

“It (Covid situation) is getting serious. In view of this, we reiterated our instructions to the stakeholders yesterday. We will follow it up with random checks,” a spokesperson for the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The DGCA has advised the airlines to comply with Covid protocols inside the aircraft.

Airlines have been asked to ensure that passengers wear face masks properly throughout the journey and ensure proper sensitisation of the passengers through various platforms.

India today recorded 9,062 fresh Covid infections that took its tally to 4,42,86,256, while the number of active cases came down to 1,05,058, according to the Health Ministry data.