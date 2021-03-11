Covid cases up, government writes to five states

New Delhi: As India saw more than 4,000 new Covid cases after 84 days, the Health Ministry shot off letters to Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, asking for devising a strategy to contain the surge. Cases have risen from 15,708 on May 27 to 21,055 on June 3, with positivity going up from 0.52 to 0.73 per cent. TNS
DGCA issues draft rules for airlines
New Delhi: If an airline feels a specially abled passenger's health is likely to deteriorate during a flight, it must consult a doctor at the airport and take an “appropriate call” on whether boarding should be denied to the flyer or not, the draft rules issued by the DGCA said on Friday. TNS
7 charred to death after bus catches fire
Hyderabad: Seven persons were charred to death, while 16 others sustained burns after a Hyderabad-bound bus fell off a bridge near Kalburgi. The private luxury bus collided head on with a stationary tanker leading to a fire. TNS
Fresh ED summons to Rahul Gandhi for June 13
New Delhi: The ED has issued fresh summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him to appear before it on June 13 in the National Herald money laundering case, officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police