Covid cases up, government writes to five states

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: As India saw more than 4,000 new Covid cases after 84 days, the Health Ministry shot off letters to Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, asking for devising a strategy to contain the surge. Cases have risen from 15,708 on May 27 to 21,055 on June 3, with positivity going up from 0.52 to 0.73 per cent. TNS

DGCA issues draft rules for airlines

New Delhi: If an airline feels a specially abled passenger's health is likely to deteriorate during a flight, it must consult a doctor at the airport and take an “appropriate call” on whether boarding should be denied to the flyer or not, the draft rules issued by the DGCA said on Friday. TNS

7 charred to death after bus catches fire

Hyderabad: Seven persons were charred to death, while 16 others sustained burns after a Hyderabad-bound bus fell off a bridge near Kalburgi. The private luxury bus collided head on with a stationary tanker leading to a fire. TNS

Fresh ED summons to Rahul Gandhi for June 13

New Delhi: The ED has issued fresh summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him to appear before it on June 13 in the National Herald money laundering case, officials said.