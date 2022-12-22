Covid: Centre issues fresh guidelines for international arrivals, no random test for under 12

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 22

The health ministry on Thursday issued a fresh set of guidelines for international travellers saying children under 12 would be exempted from random testing at airports but would be tested for Covid if symptomatic.

The guidelines to come into force from December 24, 10 am say international travellers should preferably be vaccinated with primary schedule of two doses. Thermal scanning of all passengers will take place. Symptomatic passengers will be isolated and taken to a designated facility as per protocol.

Random testing of two per cent passengers will also take place.

“Children under 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the period of self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per laid down protocol,” guidelines said.