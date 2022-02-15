Covid: DCGI panel clears Corbevax for 12-18 age group

New Delhi, February 14
The subject experts committee of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Biological E’s Covid vaccine for 12 to 18-year-olds.
The DCGI had on December 28 last year approved Corbevax, which is India’s first indigenous RBD protein sub-unit vaccine, for restricted use in emergency situation in adults. It has not been included in the country’s vaccination drive yet. The government is yet to take a decision on vaccinating those aged below 15 years. —
