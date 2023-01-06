Covid: India in safe zone so far

New Delhi, January 5
India continues to be in the safe zone so far as Covid-19 goes with genome sequencing of recent international arrivals revealing older Omicron strains in circulation.
Positivity rate 0.64%
- So far, 5,228 international flights have been screened involving 9,05,647 passengers
- Of the 19,227 samples taken since Dec 24, 124 have returned positive, a positivity rate of just 0.64%
Results of genomic sequencing of 40 samples from international arrivals since December 24 have revealed 11 sub-variants of Omicron in circulation and nothing alarming or new.
Experts have already said that India has a high level of hybrid immunity (vaccine immunity plus natural immunity due to vast exposure during the late 2021 Omicron wave) against Omicron sub-variants, including the more transmissible BF.7 which may cause more cases but does not cause severe disease or death.
The Health Ministry has said India’s existing medical and hospital infrastructure is adequate to deal with a case surge should the variant in circulation be Omicron.
“As long as the variant is Omicron, we are adequately placed to handle a surge, if any. The problem will only arise if it is something virulent like Delta that caused the May 2020 wave resulting in several deaths,” official sources said.
