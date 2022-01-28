Covid-positive techie found dead in hostel in Greater Noida

Noida, January 28
The body of a 24-year-old trainee engineer was found inside the bathroom of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) hostel in Greater Noida, the police said on Friday.
According to officials, it appeared to be a case of suicide as there was no visible wound mark on the body, but the cause of death was yet to be ascertained.
“The incident took place late Thursday night at the NTPC hostel under the Jarcha police station limits,” a police spokesperson said.
“The deceased has been identified as a native of Odisha. He was a trainee engineer and was found positive for Covid-19 during a medical test,” the spokesperson said.
The relatives of the deceased have been informed and the body sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding further legal proceedings were being carried out. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar