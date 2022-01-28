Covid-positive techie found dead in hostel in Greater Noida

PTI

Noida, January 28

The body of a 24-year-old trainee engineer was found inside the bathroom of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) hostel in Greater Noida, the police said on Friday.

According to officials, it appeared to be a case of suicide as there was no visible wound mark on the body, but the cause of death was yet to be ascertained.

“The incident took place late Thursday night at the NTPC hostel under the Jarcha police station limits,” a police spokesperson said.

“The deceased has been identified as a native of Odisha. He was a trainee engineer and was found positive for Covid-19 during a medical test,” the spokesperson said.

The relatives of the deceased have been informed and the body sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding further legal proceedings were being carried out.