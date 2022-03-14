Covid vaccination for 12-14-year-olds, booster for all 60-plus from March 16

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 14

The government has decided to expand the Covid vaccination to cover 12 to 14 year olds and also offer a booster dose to all 60-plus people irrespective of their co-morbid status from March 16.

In a statement on Monday, the health ministry said, “The Union Government after due deliberations with scientific bodies has decided to start Covid vaccination for 12-13 year and 13-14 year age groups (those born in 2008, 2009 and 2010, ie, those who are already above 12 years of age) of population from March 16. The Covid vaccine to be administered would be Corbevax manufactured by Biological Evans, Hyderabad.”

The population above 14 is already being administered Covid vaccine—Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin—under the ongoing Covid vaccination programme.

The government also decided to remove the condition of co-morbidity for Covid precaution dose for population over 60.

“From March 16 onwards, the entire population above 60 will be eligible for precaution dose of Covid vaccine,” the ministry said.