CPI-M Party Congress begins with call to unity of secular forces against BJP

‘Pursuit of Hindutva agenda of the fascist RSS requires a unitary state structure,’ says party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) leaders S. Ramachandran Pillai and Sitaram Yechury during the flag-hoisting ceremony of the 23rd CPI(M) Party Congress, at the E.K. Nayanar Academy in Kannur on April 6, 2022. — PTI

Kannur(Kerala), April 6

The 23rd CPI(M) Party Congress kick-started here on Wednesday, with the party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury calling for all secular democratic forces to come together to fight against the BJP.

Inaugurating the conference, Yechury also stressed on the importance of Left parties working together to meet the current challenges faced by the working class.

“In the present context, the working together of the Left parties to strengthen Left unity is of vital importance to meet the current challenges being faced by the working people, the secular democratic republic of India and its Constitutional order,” Yechury said.

“The CPI(M) appeals to all Left, secular democratic forces to come together in order to isolate and defeat the BJP,” he said, adding that all political parties that proclaim secularism must rise to the occasion to discharge this patriotic duty.

He also urged the Congress and other regional parties to “set their houses in order” and decide on where they stand to safeguard the secular, democratic character of the Indian republic.

“Prevarications and compromising attitudes can only lead, as experience has shown, to an exodus from such parties towards the communal forces. Hindutva communalism can only be combated by championing uncompromising secularism,” the senior left leader pointed out.

Attacking the saffron party, Yechury said the “pursuit of the Hindutva agenda of the fascist RSS requires a unitary state structure” negating the federal character of India.

According to him, all the independent institutions created by the Constitution to act as checks and balances for implementing constitutional guarantees -- Parliament, Election Commission, CBI, ED etc., -- are being undermined, to achieve this objective.

The veteran leader accused the Centre of “thorough mismanagement” of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, imposing unprecedented misery on the people, leading to loss of lives.

The CPI(M) general secretary also claimed that the RSS and BJP have succeeded in creating a narrative of an overarching Hindutva identity among the people.

“The sharpening of communal polarisation through the spread of hatred, poison and violence is polarising the Indian society. This sharpening of polarisation is RSS-BJP mainstay for political/electoral mobilisation,” Yechury added.

The communist party leader said isolation of the RSS-BJP can be achieved only by undertaking sustained efforts in the political, ideological, cultural and social spheres.

In order to defeat the BJP, the broadest possible front of all secular forces must be forged against Hindutva communalism.

Welcoming the delegates and other party leaders, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said bewildered by the popular support of the Left government seen in the 2021 Assembly elections, the opponents, including sangh parivar are resorting to ‘mindless violence’.

“The BJP, which ran a high voltage campaign in the State, could not win a single seat and it lost its lone sitting seat in the last Assembly election. The vote share of the BJP came down from 15.01 per cent in 2016 to 12.47 per cent in 2021,” Vijayan noted.

The polit bureau member further said his government was trying to implement the semi high speed rail system, also known as K-Rail, and efforts are being made to obtain approval from the Centre.

Targetting the opposition parties, the Kerala CM said they were raising arguments that defy logic to stall the Silver Line project in the state. “Our government believes in developing infrastructure while ensuring justice through fair compensation to people who have to give up their homes.”

He stressed that the Left government was giving equal importance to economic growth, social justice, and protection of the environment while implementing the projects.

CPI general secretary D Raja also echoed Yechury’s appeal to all secular forces to unite in the fight against the BJP.

In his address, Raja projected the Left as the only viable alternative to the RSS.

He alleged that the NDA government at the Centre was subverting core values that define our nation.

“Watchdogs of our polity like CBI and ED are being used to intimidate political opponents contrary to their mandate. The BJP-RSS never subscribed to our representative democracy and now they are subverting the constitutional bedrock of our Republic,” the the CPI general secretary said.

According to the left party, 811 delegates are participating in the conference, including 17 polit bureau members, 78 central committee members, 640 delegates and 77 observers.

The flagpole for the 23rd Party Congress was brought from Kayyur, while the flag was brought from Punnapra-Vayalar accompanied by thousands of party workers and was hoisted by Vijayan on Tuesday evening. The Party Congress will conclude on April 10.

